Bender UK and Morgan Sindall forge strategic partnership for sustainable solutions

Bender UK, a leader in smart, safer, and sustainable energy solutions, today announces a strategic partnership with Morgan Sindall, one of the UK’s leading construction and regeneration contractors. This landmark agreement marks the start of a significant collaboration between the two industry leaders that will enhance infrastructure and future-proof investment projects across the UK.

Carl Fletcher, Group Sales Director of Bender UK, who was key in establishing this partnership, commented: “This collaboration with Morgan Sindall is a testament to our collective commitment to sustainability and innovation.

“By integrating Bender’s expertise in developing smart and more sustainable solutions, we will optimise productivity, reliability, and efficiency in our partner’s infrastructure projects.

“Together, we are not just preparing for the future, but actively predicting, preventing, and protecting investments in such critical industries.”

The agreement will see Bender UK provide a comprehensive range of smarter and more sustainable services and products to Morgan Sindall’s group businesses, including construction and healthcare. This collaboration addresses today’s challenges while ensuring readiness for future developments.

Morgan Sindall, known for its extensive experience across multiple sectors, will benefit from Bender UK’s cutting-edge technology and engineering solutions. The partnership aims to drive growth and propel innovation, ensuring high safety, reliability, and efficiency standards across all current and future projects.

Bender UK’s pioneering expertise will now support Morgan Sindall’s efforts to create robust and efficient infrastructures that protect critical assets, optimise productivity, and deliver unmatched value to communities and businesses.

Graham Edgell, Group Procurement Director of Morgan Sindall commented on the partnership: “Our alliance with Bender UK highlights our unwavering promise to deliver cutting-edge and sustainable projects. By collaborating, we best position ourselves to tackle current challenges while future-proofing against the challenges to come.”

This strategic partnership represents a major step forward to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to enhance the built environment and support long-term development goals. By working shoulder to shoulder, Bender UK and Morgan Sindall are formidably positioned to champion industry growth and innovation.

