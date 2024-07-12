Kingsley Thornton takes the helm at DOMIS as Co-Founder Lee McCarren announces retirement

Lee McCarren and Kingsley Thornton served as Managing Director and Director respectively of Domis since its launch in 2017

Together, Lee and Kingsley have overseen the construction of 5,000 new homes and a portfolio of commercial spaces across dozens of schemes

Succession planning underway for some time

DOMIS, one of the UK’s fastest-growing national construction companies, has announced the retirement of its Co-Founder and Managing Director, Lee McCarren, after seven years of service. Kingsley Thornton, currently Director at Domis, becomes Managing Director of the business with immediate effect.

With Kingsley’s help, Lee McCarren has steered Domis’s fast growth since the company’s formation in 2017. To date, Domis has delivered over 5,000 new homes and a full portfolio of commercial spaces across dozens of schemes around the UK.

Succession planning at Domis has been underway for some time. Kingsley Thornton is unanimously agreed by all members of the Board to be Lee’s natural successor to take Domis into its next phase of growth, supported by the mature, experienced management team that Lee has put in place.

Lee McCarren comments: “It has been a huge honour to serve as Managing Director of Domis for seven years and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a team in that time. The time is, however, now right for me to think about life beyond Domis and enjoy what comes next for me and my family. The business couldn’t be in a better position and I am delighted to hand over the reins to Kingsley under whose stewardship I am certain Domis will continue to build inspiring new schemes and delight clients across the UK.”

Kingsley Thornton comments: “Lee has been a fantastic leader, mentor and friend to me over the last few years and, speaking on behalf of all of the Domis team, we thank him for his commitment to building our business and pushing us to be ambitious and successful. Now as Managing Director of Domis, I am looking forward to taking the business forward into a new phase, building on the success Lee and I enjoyed together as we deliver more high-quality schemes in places around the UK where new homes are in shortest supply and highest demand.”

Simon Ismail, Managing Director of Salboy, concludes: “Together with Fred Done, Salboy’s founder and biggest supporter, I want to thank Lee McCarren for the enormous contribution he has made not only to the Domis business but to the skylines of Manchester, Salford and many other cities across the UK. Lee has been a fantastic leader who has built a hugely capable and ambitious team at Domis who have a proven track record of executing to the highest standards on each and every scheme they take on. Kingsley has the Board’s full support and confidence to continue in Lee’s footsteps.”

