Cable Services Group Sparks Hope With £80,000 UK-Wide Charity Donation

We are delighted to announce that the Cable Services Group, one of the UK’s leading specialist electrical distributors, has donated an incredible £80,000 in support of 25 national charities.
In 2019, we established our own charity to support local causes close to the hearts of the people who work in our branches in Wrexham, Stone, Liverpool, Glasgow and Swindon. The aim of the charity is to enrich and improve people’s lives by making a positive difference at a local level.
Throughout 2023, our fantastic employees raised funds by organising various events and initiatives, including dress-down days and raffles. They also ran a competition where three lucky people won a day off work! The Cable Services 150 Club, a monthly prize draw, has been running successfully for many years and has contributed significantly to the total amount raised.
Employees at each branch nominated the charities. As well as choosing to support national causes, including the Alzheimer’s Society, Teenage Cancer Trust and SANDS Stillbirth and Neonatal Charity, they also selected a wide range of local organisations. These included Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham, Staffordshire Women’s Aid, Carla Lane Animals In Need in Liverpool, the Beatson Cancer Charity in Glasgow, and the Swindon Hydrotherapy Pool. Food banks were also popular choices, with many employees wishing to support local people in crisis.
Huw Evans, Marketing Manager for Cable Services, commented on the impressive amount of money raised for these important causes:
“Since launching the Cable Services Charity, we have been overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of our colleagues across the Group. We are incredibly proud to be supporting 25 charities in total, all of which provide invaluable support to communities across the UK. It is heartwarming to see the results of our fundraising efforts spread far and wide across the communities in which we operate. By choosing and contributing to the charities we support, our employees have helped us make a positive difference to countless lives across the country.”
The Cable Service Group Charity (Charity Reg No. 1179915) promotes civic engagement in the communities in which the Group operates. Employees will continue to support the following charities in 2024, all of which have benefited from a share of the £80,000 raised in 2023:
Wrexham
- Nightingale House Hospice
- Your Space
- The Wrexham Miners Project
- The Rainbow Foundation
- South Denbighshire Community Partnership
- Wrexham Food Bank
Stone
- Macari Foundation
- A Child Of Mine
- Dougie Mac
- Stone Community Hub
- Staffordshire Women’s Aid
- Alzheimer’s Society
Liverpool
- Carla Lane Animals In Need
- Flame Spirit Golf Society
- Jackson’s Animal Rescue
- Community By Nature
- Teenage Cancer Trust
- South Sefton Food Bank
Glasgow (Smith Electrical)
- The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice
- Beatson Cancer Charity
- Cash For Kids West Scotland
- SANDS – Stillborn and Neonatal Charity
- Catherine McEwan Foundation
Swindon
- Swindon Hydrotherapy Pool
- Swindon Food Collective
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals