Cable Services Group Sparks Hope With £80,000 UK-Wide Charity Donation

We are delighted to announce that the Cable Services Group, one of the UK’s leading specialist electrical distributors, has donated an incredible £80,000 in support of 25 national charities.

In 2019, we established our own charity to support local causes close to the hearts of the people who work in our branches in Wrexham, Stone, Liverpool, Glasgow and Swindon. The aim of the charity is to enrich and improve people’s lives by making a positive difference at a local level.

Throughout 2023, our fantastic employees raised funds by organising various events and initiatives, including dress-down days and raffles. They also ran a competition where three lucky people won a day off work! The Cable Services 150 Club, a monthly prize draw, has been running successfully for many years and has contributed significantly to the total amount raised.

Employees at each branch nominated the charities. As well as choosing to support national causes, including the Alzheimer’s Society, Teenage Cancer Trust and SANDS Stillbirth and Neonatal Charity, they also selected a wide range of local organisations. These included Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham, Staffordshire Women’s Aid, Carla Lane Animals In Need in Liverpool, the Beatson Cancer Charity in Glasgow, and the Swindon Hydrotherapy Pool. Food banks were also popular choices, with many employees wishing to support local people in crisis.

Huw Evans, Marketing Manager for Cable Services, commented on the impressive amount of money raised for these important causes:



“Since launching the Cable Services Charity, we have been overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of our colleagues across the Group. We are incredibly proud to be supporting 25 charities in total, all of which provide invaluable support to communities across the UK. It is heartwarming to see the results of our fundraising efforts spread far and wide across the communities in which we operate. By choosing and contributing to the charities we support, our employees have helped us make a positive difference to countless lives across the country.”

The Cable Service Group Charity (Charity Reg No. 1179915) promotes civic engagement in the communities in which the Group operates. Employees will continue to support the following charities in 2024, all of which have benefited from a share of the £80,000 raised in 2023:

Wrexham

Nightingale House Hospice

Your Space

The Wrexham Miners Project

The Rainbow Foundation

South Denbighshire Community Partnership

Wrexham Food Bank

Stone

Macari Foundation

A Child Of Mine

Dougie Mac

Stone Community Hub

Staffordshire Women’s Aid

Alzheimer’s Society

Liverpool

Carla Lane Animals In Need

Flame Spirit Golf Society

Jackson’s Animal Rescue

Community By Nature

Teenage Cancer Trust

South Sefton Food Bank

Glasgow (Smith Electrical)

The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice

Beatson Cancer Charity

Cash For Kids West Scotland

SANDS – Stillborn and Neonatal Charity

Catherine McEwan Foundation

Swindon

Swindon Hydrotherapy Pool

Swindon Food Collective

