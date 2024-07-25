Midlands contractors collaborate to provide classroom and sensory facilities for Coventry school

Regional sub-contractors are joining forces and providing all their time, labour, and costs for free to offer SENCO enhancement works for the Grace Academy in Coventry – as part of its vision for the future.

Led by McLaren Construction’s Midlands and North division and Opus Land, ‘The Big Build’ charitable programme of works will deliver brand-new classrooms and sensory facilities, enriching the lives of students at the Academy who are in desperate need of these spaces.

McLaren Construction Midlands and North and Opus Land have been supported in this community project by our designers who helped provide the vision for this scheme; Architect – Webb Gray, Structural Engineer – SBK, Mechanical & Electrical Engineers – CPW and Landscaper – Whiting’s, who are also providing all the landscape and raised beds works.

The works will include a complete refurbishment and remodelling of existing classrooms to form larger teaching spaces and a new sensory room with access to outside spaces. New walls, ceilings and floorings will also be installed, complemented by new LED lighting, heating, security, and fire alarm systems.

The dedicated space will allow a new environment for student needs, offering room for small group intervention and 1-2-1 support with internal staff and external agencies. The school enhancements will ensure students with special educational and emotional needs can be as fully equipped as possible for success.

Works will take place from 22 July until Friday 2 August, and the academy will be holding an opening ceremony to celebrate and view the new spaces on 2 September.

Head of Grace Academy, Natasha Whiles, said: “We are so grateful that this space and build has allowed us to really take the time to consider the individual needs of some of our most vulnerable learners. We’ve really enjoyed working alongside McLaren Construction Midlands and North and all parties involved, to develop the space which otherwise would be completely unaffordable. We’re looking forward to the new facilities

helping special educational and emotional needs students work towards their limitless potential through ‘The Grace Way’.”

Operations Director at McLaren Construction Midlands and North, Shaun Colley, said: “The Big Build works at Grace Academy will provide state-of-the-art classrooms and facilities to improve the lives of the current and future intake of students and we are proud to be part of this fantastic project.

“We commend all of the designers and contractors who have committed to supporting this project and it’s been an honour to be part of this process and driving it forwards for such a worthy school in the region.

“I would like to thank the below contractors personally, without you none of this would have been possible, thank you.”

HCD for providing the demolition works

Bennetts Architectural for the new door and glazing works

Miles Industries for the new partitions, ceilings, and carpentry works

Midland Decorators for all new decorations

Altro for providing all the new flooring

Hillside for installing all the new flooring

Status Alarms for all the works on the new fire alarm system

Phase Electrical for all the electrical works including new LED and dimmable lighting throughout

Skerrit Mechanical for all the works to the new heating and ventilation layout

Tom White Waste for providing all skips

Joint Managing Director of Opus Land, Richard Smith, said: “We are most grateful to McLaren Construction Midlands and North and all of the other companies involved in the BIG Build for their tremendous generosity here.

“Opus originally got involved in The Grace Academy through their development of the nearby Prospero estate on the Ansty Business Park and soon came to realise the tremendous results that the school fulfils for the local community.”

