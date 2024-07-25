Cabot Properties to deliver 100,000 sq ft industrial/warehouse refurbishment in Kettering

Work has begun on the refurbishment of two vacant industrial/warehouse assets that will deliver more than 100,000 sq ft of Grade A accommodation in the UK’s logistics ‘golden triangle’.



Formerly occupied by Knights of Old, the two properties were acquired by Cabot’s Industrial Value Fund VII in April 2024. This represented the Fund’s 4th investment in the UK, and Cabot’s 52nd investment overall in the UK since 2012.



Cabot Kettering comprises a pair of modern, detached units on an 8.11-acre plot (site cover of 27%) at Kettering Venture Park, a premier distribution location in Northamptonshire, off Jct 9 of the A14.



The largest of the units is Cabot Kettering 86, an 86,148 sq ft warehouse, which lies adjacent to Cabot Kettering 15, a separate building of 15,233 sq ft. The two units will be made available as a whole or on an individual basis. Cabot Kettering 86 benefits from an additional 14,000 sq ft covered loading canopy.



Both units will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment, and upon delivery provide Grade A space as well as an upgrade to the available power supply to a minimum of 750 KvA. The scheme will target EPC A and BREEAM In-Use certification in cooperation with prospective new occupiers.



The site offers outstanding flexibility for users, providing ample space for truck parking and manoeuvrability, along with high visibility and presence along the A14.



The refurbished units are expected to be available from Q4 2024.



Jed Raymond, director of asset management for UK and Europe, said: “Our team continues to source and execute on value-add opportunities in the UK. Cabot Kettering is one of several refurbishment or development projects we’re undertaking in order to bring modern products to market. We’re excited to see this project take shape in the coming months.”



Christian Smith, industrial and logistics director at Savills Birmingham, said: “This represents a great opportunity to bring high quality buildings to a market lacking in stock, in a popular location. The large secure yards on each building mean they will appeal to both warehouse and industrial occupiers alike.”



Richard Baker, director of Prop-Search, said: “Cabot Kettering will bring some much needed Grade A space to the market and we are confident that it will be sought after by local, regional and national occupiers, and we look forward to bringing it to the market.”



Cabot Kettering is located on the southern edge of Kettering and provides direct access to the motorway network, including M1 and M6 to the west and A1 (M) and M11 to the east. The site benefits from a mainline railway service, with connections to London St Pancras International, and connects to the UK’s largest container port at Felixstowe.



For more information on availability at Cabot Kettering, please contact retained agents, Prop-Search and Savills or visit: https://www.cabotkettering.co.uk/

