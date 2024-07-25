New Video Gives Exclusive Look Into Flagship Horizon 29 Site

Wolseley Infrastructure has unveiled an exclusive look in to Fusion Utilities’ brand new and highly anticipated Horizon 29 site in Chesterfield.

The new state-of-the-art warehouse, which became operational on the 1st July, will be officially launched to the public this September and will see Fusion consolidate four operations across two locations into just one.

The new facility will enable Fusion Utilities to house the biggest range of utilities products to provide better availability than ever before to its customers.

In a newly released video, Wolseley Infrastructure reveals the completed interiors of Horizon 29 including its warehousing spaces. The Chesterfield-based site’s prime location at Junction 29A off the M1 offers unparalleled accessibility across the UK enabling Fusion Utilities to deliver stock quickly and efficiently around the country, keeping infrastructure projects running smoothly.

The site will be used as both a fulfilment centre for delivering stock directly to customers as well as a central location for stock replenishment for Fusion Utilities’ nationwide branch network.

The new Horizon 29 site has enabled Fusion Utilities to upgrade from 86,000 sq. ft of warehouse space to 150,000 sq. ft space. The multi-functional space can hold up to 4,000 pallets alongside offering cable cutting facilities and an advanced hire workshop for best-in-class service. The enhanced warehouse space is complimented by an increased yard space, growing from 0.5 acres to 2.34 acres. The new site seamlessly integrates warehouse and office space for optimised efficiency and service quality.

Horizon 29 has been designed with Fusion Utilities’ commitment to environmental sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint in mind. The new site features environmentally friendly features including 14 EV charging points, using natural light optimised for visibility and a large recycling centre.

Simon Dennis, former National Operations Director at Wolseley Infrastructure said: “We are thrilled with our new warehouse and are excited to give people a look inside before the official launch in September. The investment in Horizon 29 highlights our dedication and unwavering commitment to adaptability and excellence in customer service delivery. Horizon 29 will ensure we can remain agile and responsive to the evolving needs of our customers, allowing us to better serve both them and their communities.”

“With the Horizon site, we’re not just investing in infrastructure, we’re investing in our capacity to deliver exceptional service and support that puts our customers first.”

With the site opening officially to the public in September, Fusion Utilities will be unlocking a brand-new chapter of innovation and service excellence. This landmark development emphasises Wolseley’s commitment to unparalleled service and innovation in the Utilities sector.

