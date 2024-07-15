Carrier Opens New Training Academy in Bracknell

Carrier has officially opened a new training academy at its Bracknell service and rentals depot. The new state-of-the-art facility reinforces Carrier’s dedication to training and inspiring the next generation of engineers and technicians while helping to address the skills gap in the HVAC sector. Carrier is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

The training academy offers trainee engineers and technicians hands-on experience with Carrier’s commercial product portfolio, including heat pumps, chillers, and air handling units. To enhance their learning and understanding of total life cycle asset management, trainees can also gain skills in service repairs and upgrades, such as VFD (Variable Frequency Drives), refrigerant, compressor overhauls and controls, as well as modernisation and preventative and predictive maintenance.

Opening the academy is an important step towards Carrier’s Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goal to support its customers’ shift towards sustainable solutions and avoid more than 1 gigaton of greenhouse gas emissions from their carbon footprint by 2030.

“The grand opening of our new training academy marks a significant milestone for Carrier and stands as a testament to our commitment to building a skilled workforce capable of leading the way in intelligent climate and energy solutions,” said Andrew Paddock, Managing Director Carrier Commercial HVAC UK and Nordics. “We recognise that a future without new talent and continual skill enhancement makes it difficult to fully embrace the electrification of heating systems and to meet net zero targets.”

During the grand opening, guests were able to tour the new facilities and see learning come to life with equipment demonstrations. Attendees also celebrated the achievements of its graduating apprentices who have progressed through Carrier’s Apprenticeship programme. Shortly after, guests then heard more about how Carrier is actively growing its apprenticeship programme with the recent appointment of a dedicated apprenticeship programme leader, Adele Watson, along with plans to recruit 20 new apprentices in the coming months.

“With the skills gap growing and the industry at risk of losing a wealth of knowledge when our experienced technicians retire, it is crucial that we invest in training new talent,” said Adele Watson, Apprenticeship Programme Lead UK. “Our apprenticeship programme, supported by our new training academy, is designed to help young people master skills for the future so we can achieve sustainability and decarbonisation goals.”

Over the coming months, Carrier will develop a training programme focused on educating its engineers about the adoption of new refrigerants, including R290, and invite customers and contract partners to experience exclusive training days at the new facility, further enhancing their awareness and understanding of Carrier’s HVAC solutions.

Additionally, the training academy will also be utilised for Carrier’s CIBSE-approved CPD training courses to support HVAC professional’s ongoing professional growth.

For more information, visit www.carrier.com/commercial/en/uk/

