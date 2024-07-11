EKC Sheppey College construction students ‘learn from the professionals’ at Jones Homes’ Shurland Park

Construction students from EKC Sheppey College in Sheerness got valuable insight into what it’s like to work on a construction site when Jones Homes invited them to its Shurland Park development.

The eight students visited the site – where Jones Homes Southern is currently building 171 new properties off Larch End in Minster on Sea – on Friday 14 June.

The group, who are studying for their Level 2 qualification in Bricklaying and Construction, were shown different stages of build at the development including the show home, finished houses, piling, brickwork, scaffolding, and plots at the second fix stage of construction.

Nicole Fitzpatrick, Head of Building Services at EKC Sheppey College which is part of East Kent Colleges Group, said: “We would like to thank Jones Homes for this opportunity and are looking forward to developing this relationship further in the future.

“These links are vital in supporting our learners’ development and, as well as supporting tutor delivery, will allow them an invaluable insight into the latest developments within industry.

“Learning from professionals via these links will help support with the transition into their chosen vocational fields and hopefully spur their passion for this industry further.”

The students, who were all supplied with hi-vis vests and hard hats to wear during the visit, met Sales and Marketing Manager Sophie Steel, Construction Director Terry Brown, and Site Manager David Yeo.

They spoke to the students about a range of topics including health and safety, the importance of communication, hitting targets, quality control, and the process of building a home from start to finish.

Terry said: “Pursuing a career in construction is a great choice for young people as there are so many opportunities to learn, develop and progress. So, we were very happy to host the students from Sheppey College and give them a real insight into the work we are doing here and give them an understanding of what the industry is like.

“These students are already making great strides by studying for their Level 2 qualifications and I hope that their visit to Shurland Park inspired them even further and has shown them what the possibilities are.”

To find out more about Jones Homes’ Shurland Park development, visit jones-homes.co.uk

Site Manager, David Yeo gives a tour of one of the homes at the development

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals