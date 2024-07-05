CBRE Southampton advises on new state-of-the-art facility for CooperVision

CBRE Southampton has advised CooperVision, a global leader in contact lens manufacturing, on the acquisition of a new technical, commercial and business hub.

The investment plans the delivery of a new 107,000 sq ft building at Adanac Park, in Southampton, and enables CooperVision to create a state-of-the art facility, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and employee well-being.

Following an extensive property search CooperVision focused on Adanac Park, which provides a strategic location with excellent road communications. CooperVision’s new facility plans to include technical innovation areas, as well as high-quality office space.

CooperVision has designed a bespoke facility and it is intended that CBRE will coordinate with the developers and project manage the substantial fit-out works, with occupation planned for 2026.

James Brounger, Head of CBRE Southampton, said: “This agreement is the culmination of several years of hard work on all sides, in a very complex transaction. CooperVision needed a new facility with specific requirements, which weren’t available in the area. We’re delighted to have found a location and developer that has been able to meet those needs. CooperVision is a key employer in the south and we are proud to continue to partner with them in their plans to develop a best-in-class facility.”

