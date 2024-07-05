Derek Horrocks, chair of NHDG Labour win reaction

Derek Horrocks is chair of the National Home Decarbonisation Group (NHDG) and owner of Sustainable Building Services (UK) Ltd (SBS).

“Despite a change in political power, the task at hand when it comes to housing decarbonisation is one that spans party borders, so the NHDG is looking forward to continuing our work with key government departments including DESNZ under the new Labour government. Our core aim will be to significantly build on the momentum developed over recent years in the retrofit decarbonisation sector, taking learnings and action forward from ongoing funding programmes and policies and applying them to the large-scale growth for the sector promised in Labours’ manifesto.

“There is a huge number of homes in the UK that still require decarbonisation urgently to make a real difference to people up and down the country, so the power of partnerships will help ensure the journey stays on track. The Labour government will no doubt also have energy, cost of living, health and the climate on its agenda, and this sector has the impressive ability to support millions of people with all of the aforementioned challenges.

“From our perspective, our mission remains the same, that is to ensure nobody is left behind. We are sure the new government matches our ambition and we will provide them with the insight and opportunities to create a stronger supply chain – which is required to make a widespread impact. We can’t take our foot off the pedal and are driven by helping the housing sector with its transition into a greener future.”

To learn more about the NHDG, visit: www.nhdg.org

