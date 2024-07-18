Chancerygate sells 275,000 sq ft Aston Clifton and Oldham urban logistics developments to private investor

Chancerygate has sold two urban logistics in developments totalling 275,000 sq ft of Grade A accommodation to a private investor for an undisclosed sum.

The developer has sold Vantage 41, which is located in Aston Clinton, near Aylesbury, and Broadway Central in Chadderton, near Oldham.

Vantage 41 is a 165,000 sq ft development is located four miles east of Aylesbury, sitting directly off the A41 with excellent road connectivity to the M25 and M40. The scheme comprises 16 units ranging from 4,800 sq ft to 43,600 sq ft.

Located in Chadderton, near Oldham, Broadway Central has eight unit totalling 110,000 sq ft. It comprises seven units across two terraces ranging from 7,600 sq ft to 18,200 sq ft and one stand-alone unit of 27,000 sq ft.

The development s six miles north of Manchester city centre and a short drive away from the M60 and M62. It is part of the wider 121-acre mixed use Broadway Green, which is delivering 700,000 sq ft of employment space and 500 new homes.

Both Vantage 41 and Broadway Central achieved BREEAM Very Good rating and all properties have a mixture of EPC A and B ratings.

In addition, all units benefit from electric vehicle charging points and are constructed from high-performance building materials and 15 per cent roof lights to reduce CO2 emissions and occupational energy costs.

Chancerygate senior development director, Matthew Connor, said: “These deals are testament to the hard work and expertise to develop Vantage 41 and Broadway Central and will help satisfy the strong demand for urban logistics accommodation in the respective regions.

“The sales are also further evidence of our product’s sustainability credentials, flexible sizing and proximity to key infrastructure and transport hubs, which are attractive to both investors and occupiers.”

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate is the UK’s largest urban logistics property developer and asset manager and the only one operating nationwide.

The company currently has around 1.16m sq ft of urban logistics space under construction or ready for development across ten sites in the UK ranging from Edinburgh to Croydon.

JLL advised Chancerygate on the sale of Vantage 41.

For more information visit www.chancerygate.com

