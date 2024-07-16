Chancerygate granted planning for £27m, 103,000 sq ft Grade A urban logistics development in Southwater, near Horsham

Developer Chancerygate has been granted planning permission to speculatively build 103,000 sq ft of Grade A urban logistics space in Southwater, near Horsham.

Called Audio Park, the development will comprise seven units ranging from 8,325 sq ft to 33,940 sq ft and the projected gross development value is approximately £27m. Units will be available on both a freehold and leasehold basis.

The 4.59-acre site, which was formerly a logistics hub for global manufacturers Sony, is located in a country park setting at Southwater Business Park approximately four miles south of Horsham.

Its strategic position close to the A24 between Crawley and Worthing provides excellent connectivity to the mid-Sussex and wider south coast markets.

Neighbouring occupiers to the scheme include esteemed British audio technology developers Bowers & Wilkins. Local amenities within walking distance include retail convenience stores, a pharmacy and GP surgery.

All units at Audio Park will benefit from electric vehicle charging points, low air permeability design and solar cells on their roofs which provide green energy on an affordable basis to occupiers.

In addition, the units will have enhanced levels of roof lighting and will be constructed from high-performance building materials to reduce CO2 emissions.

The scheme is targeting a BREEAM accreditation of Very Good and for all units to achieve an EPC B rating as a minimum.

Chancerygate development director, Matthew Young said: “There is strong demand for sustainable, Grade A urban logistics units in Horsham and the wider Sussex region.

“Audio Park will meet this demand and enable occupiers in the locality to access high-specification, strategically located industrial warehouse accommodation.

“Much of the existing urban logistics stock in mid-Sussex is second hand with low sustainability credentials and is only available on a leasehold basis. We have already seen strong interest in the scheme and anticipate this will only further grow now planning has been granted.”

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate is the UK’s largest urban logistics property developer and asset manager and the only one operating nationwide.

The company has offices in London, Warrington, Birmingham, Bristol, Dublin, Madrid and Lisbon. It currently has more than 1.16m sq ft of industrial space under construction or ready for development across 19 sites ranging from Edinburgh to Croydon.

Agents for the development are Graves Jenkins and JLL. For more information, visit www.chancerygate.com.

