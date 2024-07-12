CIBSE Certification launches new scheme to assess competency of management system specialists

CIBSE Certification has introduced an innovative scheme designed to assess the competency of individuals offering specialist services in management systems. Recognising the significant challenges faced by organisations and consultants within the Built Environment, particularly in the fields of decarbonisation, net zero initiatives and compliance with the Building Safety Act, this new scheme is a timely and essential resource.
Kieran O’Brien, Director of CIBSE Certification, commented on the launch: “This scheme should help organisations easily find suitable resources, as they deal with increasing costs, skills shortages and competency of staff and suppliers. Consultants can also utilise the scheme register to demonstrate their capabilities and engage with potential customers”.
CIBSE Certification has a long-standing history of managing accredited schemes and registers, including the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme, Low Carbon Consultants, Display Energy Certificates, and Energy Performance Certificates since 2007. Additionally, CIBSE offers management system certification to ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 and 50001 standards.
The newly launched Management System Specialist scheme will include a register of certified individuals, providing vital support for organisations and consultants as they collaborate to tackle industry-wide challenges.
For more information on joining the register, visit: https://www.cibsecertification.co.uk/personnel-certification-schemes/management-system-specialist/
To find a competent supplier, visit: https://www.cibsecertification.co.uk/online-register/search-for-an-assessor-or-specialist/
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals