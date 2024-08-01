Heatherlands by Antler Homes Scoops the Prestigious Premier Guarantee Excellence Award

Design-led, customer-centric housebuilder Antler Homes has received a coveted Premier Guarantee Excellence Award for its Heatherlands development in South Chailey, East Sussex. This award recognises the development’s consistently impressive site work. As a recipient of this monthly recognition, Heatherlands is among the top 10% of Premier Guarantee sites nationwide. This achievement also places Antler Homes on the shortlist for a National Award, which will be announced in June/July 2025.
The national Excellence Awards honour the best developments in the UK that are covered by Premier Guarantee’s structural warranties. The company’s surveyors nominate sites that showcase exceptional quality. To win, a development must be built to the very highest standards – as is the case at Heatherlands.
Heatherlands is the second phase of Antler Homes’ Old Hamsey Lakes development. The scheme launched in 2022, transforming a former brownfield site into a sought-after collection of homes in a stunning lakeside setting, surrounded by fields and ancient woodland. Heatherlands is home to 13, two- and three-bedroom houses in the captivating village of South Chailey. Nature reserves, conservation areas and the South Downs National Park are on the doorstep, offering a plethora of outdoor experiences for those pursuing an active lifestyle.
The Premier Guarantee Excellence Awards judges commented: “On every inspection carried out by our surveyors, they award scores for site tidiness, workmanship, health and safety, and both site and overall cooperation. If you hit an average of 4.6/5 for 3 months consecutively, an area manager will do an impromptu visit for verification. That is then sent over to our Awards team, who do a further verification and decide on whether to award. Antler’s success in navigating this rigorous process and securing this award is a testament to their unwavering commitment to quality developments.”
Andrew Rinaldi, Managing Director of Antler Homes, commented: “I am so proud that Heatherlands at Old Hamsey Lakes has won a Premier Guarantee Excellence Award. This is a wonderful achievement that highlights the quality and care that the entire team has poured into the creation of the homes at Heatherlands, ensuring they can be enjoyed by generation after generation. My thanks go to all of those involved in such a fantastic team effort.”
Heatherlands – and the wider Old Hamsey Lakes development – is home to a flourishing community with nature at its heart. Considerate plot spacing and generous gardens ensure the homes echo the tranquillity and space of the surrounding countryside, while varied layouts and property sizes meet a range of buyers’ needs. The homes’ contemporary interiors feature shaker-style kitchen units and underfloor heating. Each plot comes with an electric car charging point for buyers keen to minimize their carbon footprint.
South Chailey is part of the larger Chailey parish, home to the 450-acre Chailey Common. This designated nature reserve and Site of Special Scientific Interest is home to many rare, native species across its unspoiled habitats. Residents enjoy easy access not only to nature but also to the historic market towns of Lewes and Cooksbridge. Trains from the latter reach London Victoria in as little as 63 minutes. Heatherlands is also well placed for access to the A26 and A27, which connect residents to the M23/M25, as well as Kent and the south coast.
For further details, visit https://www.antlerhomes.co.uk/developments_sites/heatherlands/
