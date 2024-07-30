CITB announces Consensus consultation for 2026-29 Levy

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) has announced today that it will start Consensus engagement with the construction industry on Levy proposals for 2026-29 in September 2024.

Consensus is a process that CITB usually undertakes every three years to ask construction employers for their views on its plans for generating Levy and the skills and training this will deliver to the industry. CITB’s core focus for the proposals being shared in September is to ensure that the exemptions and reductions stay current and appropriate.

During the autumn consultation period, CITB will host a series of webinars to inform employers of the 2026-29 proposals and gather their opinions. CITB will also seek views on the skills and training outcomes it has delivered for industry over the past three years by way of the latest Levy.

The feedback will be collated for the Levy Strategy Committee – an independent group of industry representatives and external specialists – which will provide guidance and recommendations to the CITB Board before it submits the final Levy proposals to Government. In doing so, CITB has to demonstrate that it has representative agreement on the proposals from the employers who pay the resulting Levy assessments.

Levy is fundamental to CITB’s support for the British construction industry in developing the skilled workforce needed now and in the future. Earlier this year, CITB released figures through its annual CSN report stating that the UK will require over 250,000 extra construction workers by 2028 to meet current demand. With such a pressing need for growth, CITB’s role is vital in helping the industry – through upskilling and training – create a workforce that holds the necessary knowledge and experience to deliver the highest standards of work.

Tim Balcon, Chief Executive of CITB, said: “Reaching industry agreement on the Levy through Consensus is critical for British construction. CITB can only provide the skills system that the industry desperately needs with their input and support, so it’s important that we hear from employers and prescribed organisations to help shape our proposals. With the industry set to grow over the coming years, bolstered by a new Government committed to getting Britain building again, ensuring our workforce has the skills and training required to take advantage of this opportunity is essential.

“We look forward to sharing our Levy proposals with employers across the industry and gathering their feedback so that we can develop a robust roadmap providing high-quality apprenticeships and funded training to deliver the skills needed throughout the industry.”

Measuring Consensus is a sample-based process, so there is no expectation that all Levy payers will be asked to provide their views. However, the sample is designed to be representative of the Levy paying population and of a large enough size to report reliable results.

All employers can have a say during the consultation phase of Consensus. Views can be provided at a dedicated online consultation channel, Citizen Space, available from mid-September 2024.

To find out more about Consensus, please visit: https://www.citb.co.uk/levy-grants-and-funding/industry-consultation-consensus/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals