Cityheart Launches Stopford Park – Stockport Newest Neighbourhood

Cityheart has revealed the new name for its 442-apartment scheme on Greek Street and Wellington Road in Stockport. The development, formally known as Royal George Village, has been rebranded Stopford Park in line with Cityheart’s vision to create a new neighbourhood community and landscaped public realm in the heart of the town.

The three-acre site was acquired last year by Cityheart, the development team behind Stockport’s award-winning Interchange and is being supported with a £9m GMCA brownfield development grant. The new branding and placemaking campaign was unveiled last night at Stockport War Memorial Art Gallery in partnership with Sheila Bird Studio who will also be designing the interior spaces.

Jon Humphreys, Creative Partner at Sheila Bird Studio said: “Stopford Park is a place for all Stopfordians to live work and socialise. It’s a place for a community to put down some roots as the town looks to the future with optimism and pride. Cityheart are building homes, not ‘investment units’ and the new landscaped gardens at the centre of the neighbourhood will be there for all to enjoy.

“Culture is major catalyst for urban regeneration and Stockport is thriving with creative talent. Stopford Park will feature a selection of art installations, a creative thread that celebrates culture and connects our neighbours with The War Memorial Art Museum and the Stockport Art College.”

The new homes at Stopford Park will span three principle residential buildings. The 115,000 sq ft Torkington will be converted into 122 apartments, while the 60,000 sq ft Lyme Centre will be demolished and replaced with a 16-storey apartment block called Lyme which comprises 258 units. A third building, Bosden, will provide 62 homes for sale and will be the first building to be delivered on the site.

The grade-two listed Greek Street Building, the former Metropolitan Girls’ School, will be converted into a collaborative co-working space for local businesses called Cheers & Smith, named after the architects responsible for its design. The buildings are connected by a new landscaped south-facing ‘Art Park’ creating additional public open space and private gardens for residents.

The placemaking project features work by local photographer Madeline Penfold, celebrating the people of Stockport across the site hoardings. Many of the subjects who took part in the project were at the event to see Cityheart’s plans for Stopford Park.

Commenting on the launch Jonny Wrigley, Group Chief Executive for Cityheart said: “The campaign celebrates the hard-working people of Stockport who are playing their part in delivering the incredible changes the town has seen in recent years and who have help us shape our vision for Stopford Park. These are the local people at the heart of Stockport’s renaissance, and we are delighted that so many of them joined us last night to celebrate the launch.”

“Stopford Park will be a new neighbourhood, firmly rooted in Stockport and connected to its rich history and heritage. It is in a superb location for commuting and accessing the town centre and is right next door to Stockport’s historic War Memorial Art Gallery. Its design has been informed following lengthy consultation with Stopfordians including local businesses, residents, creatives and artists and it will deliver a thriving new neighbourhood with homes for people to live, spaces to work and places to socialise.”

Construction commenced late 2023 and the buildings will be completed in phases throughout 2026. For more information on Stopford Park visit www.stopfordpark.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals