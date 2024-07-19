Construction work progressing well at Balfour Beatty Homes’ new development in Ketton

Construction work at a site in Ketton is progressing well, with the four-bedroom detached Boughton showhome now ready and waiting for visitors to explore.

Balfour Beatty Homes is building a collection of 50 two, three and four-bedroom homes called The Crescent in the beautiful rural location near Stamford.

Figures from Rightmove pay testament to the growing popularity of the location, with data showing that sold prices in Ketton were up a huge 36 per cent from last year – so house hunters are being urged to buy now to avoid missing out.

Gill Sabin, Sales and Marketing Director for Balfour Beatty Homes, said: “We always knew that homes at The Crescent would be popular with buyers, but the reaction has really blown us away. Over the launch weekend we received nearly 150 enquiries from buyers, which really does show how successful the development is proving to be.

“It’s no wonder though – with a picturesque location in Rutland and high-quality homes, this home is ideal for all sorts of people, from families through to downsizers. There are great links to Peterborough, Grantham and Leicester too, making the homes ideal for commuters.

“While these employment hubs are easily reachable, the historic town of Stamford is also only three miles away. We’ve found that our buyers are keen to live near this town and it’s no wonder – with lovely streets, tasty food and independent shops, it’s the perfect place to while away an afternoon.

“Our showhome is now open, so we’re encouraging people to visit as soon as they are able to and see The Cresent for themselves.”

With a spacious, airy kitchen/dining area, separate living room, study and utility room, as well as four bedrooms upstairs – two complete with ensuites – the Boughton showhome is now open and has been designed to showcase the very best that Balfour Beatty Homes has to offer.

There are three and four-bedroom homes currently available at The Crescent, with prices starting from £445,000.

As part of the development’s S106 contributions, money is being invested into increasing the biodiversity of the location and supplying a number of affordable homes for local people just down the road in Chater.

To find out more information on the new homes and to make an appointment to visit, go to balfourbeattyhomes.com

