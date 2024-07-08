Clowes Developments confirm purchase of major mixed-use development site at Pleasley Hill, Mansfield

Clowes Developments have successfully purchased a 35-acre site at Pleasley Hill in Mansfield.

Pleasley Hill was initially presented to the land and planning team at Clowes Developments in 2017 by land promotor, David Winterbotham. Since then, extensive due diligence and research into the sites potential has been happening behind the scenes and resulted in an off-market deal and outlined planning consent to develop the site.

At a time when the group have been heavily developing existing land banks across England and Scotland, the purchase of Pleasley Hill demonstrates Clowes’ commitment to growth, ensuring a healthy pipeline of future development remains in place for years to come,

Thomas Clowes, Managing Director at Clowes Developments commented on the deal,

“The length of time this has taken highlights the need for strategic land when immediate opportunities are hampered by planning restrictions or heavily fluctuating markets. Fortunately, this is something Clowes has in abundance, and I’m delighted to be able to add another active site to our portfolio. Remarkably I’ve been working with David Winterbotham on this since I was a graduate surveyor, luckily for myself and the group it’s been a pleasure to do so. We’re very excited to get this one out of the ground in the coming months”.

Clowes Developments is one of the UK’s largest and strongest privately-owned property investment and development organisations, dedicated to a simple aim: to build a legacy of strong, sustainable places that will enable future generations to prosper.

Clowes and their team of professional advisors have been working with the local authority, Mansfield District Council who allocated the site for development in their ‘adopted local plan 2013-2033’, to create a masterplan that meets the need of the community and surrounding areas. The site at Pleasley Hill achieved outlined planning consent for a mixed-use development in 2023.

In line with the adopted local plan, Pleasley Hill will benefit from 320,000sq ft of employment opportunities ranging from industrial, manufacture and logistical use to convenience, filing station, retail and leisure facilities. The site also has outlined consent for 850 homes with housing developers lined up to deliver the residential arm of this development.

Pleasley Hill – Illustrative Masterplan by IMA Architects

Clowes Developments are currently working with Avant and David Wilson Homes to bring forward the residential element of the development.

It is expected that agents marketing Pleasley Hill will be announced in due course, in the meantime, enquiries are directed to tom.morley@clowes.co.uk.

