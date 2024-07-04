Colliers bolsters its National Offices team with a new director hire in Manchester

Colliers has welcomed Jonathan Cook to its market-leading National Offices team in Manchester as a director. Additionally, Ella Millington is also joining the team as a graduate surveyor, further highlighting the continued expansion and expertise of the team.

Cook has over 12-years of experience in the Manchester office market, including working at LSH and CBRE. He is a highly renowned and experienced agent who provides localised strategic asset management and development guidance, leasing and tenant mix advice for the North West’s prominent occupiers and landlords.



In his new role, Cook will be pivotal in strengthening Colliers’ agency presence across the North West and supporting the firm’s expanding portfolio of projects in the region. Millington, as a graduate surveyor, will bring fresh perspectives and support to the team, highlighting Colliers’ commitment to nurturing new talent alongside experienced professionals.

Dominic Pozzoni, head of Colliers’ Manchester office and director in Colliers’ National Offices team commented: “I am thrilled to announce Jonathan’s hire and welcome Ella to the team. Jonathan’s impressive client network and extensive industry knowledge and experience will make him an invaluable addition to our team and will ensure that we continue to provide a best-in-class service and drive real value for our clients across the North West. Ella’s addition also underlines our focus on growth and innovation through nurturing emerging talent.”



Tony Horrell, Colliers CEO, UK and Ireland added: “Jonathan’s proven track record and connections within the market will undoubtedly drive Colliers’ growth and enhance our service offerings nationwide. We look forward to the significant impact he will have on our company’s continued success. Ella’s involvement in the team further demonstrates our commitment to investing in the future of the industry.”



Jonathan Cook said: “The office landscape is changing but activity levels remain high, with occupiers realising the true value of collaborative and cohesive space, and I am really excited to be joining Colliers at a time of significant growth. The opportunity to work with such a highly respected agency team and impressive client portfolio, whilst bringing new contacts, ideas, and innovative solutions to drive performance and expansion, was one that I couldn’t miss.”

