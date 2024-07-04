Injecta Fire Barrier expands operations with new Managing Director, Shaun Tasker

Following continued success, fire safety specialist and leading installer of passive fire barriers, Injecta Fire Barrier, has appointed a new Managing Director to lead their operations.

Shaun Tasker joins Injecta Fire Barrier as the patented Injectaclad installers pursue new strategies for long-term growth and sustainable profits.

With over 20 years of experience in commercial management, sales and operations, Shaun has successfully overseen multiple high-revenue businesses, as well as co-managing his own facilities management company.

“After four years as Operations Director at a fitness and well-being charity organisation, I was keen to put my skills and experience to use in another industry. I am thrilled to be starting as the new Managing Director and I’m looking forward to working collaboratively alongside our fantastic team to strengthen the Injecta Fire Barrier brand” says Shaun.

Shaun’s extensive experience spans all areas of business, including project management, sales, marketing, finance and construction.

As managing director at Injecta Fire Barrier, Shaun Tasker will be responsible for the overall success of the business by executing strategies, implementing changes in operations, identifying potential leads and targeting long-term goals.

Using his expertise, Shaun aims to expand Injecta Fire Barrier’s operational reach and focus on growing and converting the order pipeline.

Injecta Fire Barrier has experienced significant growth within the last year, in part due to the acquisition by Light Science Technologies Holdings PLC in 2023. As a result, the Derbyshire-based trading subsidiary is now developing its team and seeking new business opportunities.

“With our current forward order book and impressive pipeline of quoted sales, there is so much potential for Injecta Fire Barrier to expand. As the new Managing Director, I hope to introduce new strategies that continue our abilities to apply our life-saving fire safety products to high-rise buildings across the UK” adds Shaun.

Injecta Fire Barrier are the UK’s first independent approved installer of the patented Injectaclad system. With years of experience in passive fire protection, the company can help property managers and building owners seamlessly install cost-effective cavity fire barriers that protect their buildings and occupants.

With an expanding team and new project prospects on the horizon, Injecta Fire Barrier and the Light Science Technologies Holdings group are confident about the business’ success in 2024 and beyond.

More information about Injecta Fire Barrier can be found at: https://injectafirebarrier.com/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals