Derwent Facilities Management Part of Preferred Consortium for Major University of Manchester Campus Redevelopment

Derwent Facilities Management (Derwent FM) has been selected as part of the Viridis consortium, alongside Equitix and GRAHAM, as the preferred bidder and delivery partner for the redevelopment of The University of Manchester’s Fallowfield Campus. This ambitious project stands as one of the largest Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) initiatives currently active in the UK.

The Fallowfield Campus redevelopment will be a transformative project, providing up to 5,400 student beds by replacing older accommodations with 3,300 modern, high-quality bedrooms. The project will specifically focus on upgrading and replacing the existing Owens Park, Oak House, and Woolton Hall residences, ensuring they meet the increasing demand for high-quality student housing on the popular campus.

Eamonn Tierney, Managing Director at Derwent FM, said: “Our selection as part of the Viridis consortium for The University of Manchester’s Fallowfield Campus redevelopment is a very significant milestone for Derwent FM. This is a testament to our expertise and dedication to supporting the student sector in the UK and the significant experience and expertise of the Derwent FM team!”

Achal Bhuwania, Equitix CIO, said: “Delighted that an Equitix consortium has been selected to support the University of Manchester in its next stage of growth and development, to provide a world-class student living experience. This is further testament to the proven capabilities and commitment to UK greenfield infrastructure as well as supporting British supply chain partners. This win was achieved through our relentless focus on building trust and long-lasting relationships as well as providing best in class solutions with core focus on sustainability and value for money.”

GRAHAM CEO, Andrew Bill said: “GRAHAM is delighted to be working in partnership with the University of Manchester to deliver its vision for the Fallowfield Residences Redevelopment Programme. Together, we will focus on creating an exemplar sustainable campus that will enhance the experience of the University’s next generation of students.”

The project is being undertaken under a Design, Build, Finance, and Operate (DBFO) model, ensuring that all aspects from initial design through to ongoing operations will be managed to the highest standards. This comprehensive approach guarantees that the new accommodations will not only meet but exceed the expectations of the students and the university. The University and the Viridis consortium will collaborate to refine their DBFO delivery plans, aiming to achieve financial close by summer 2025.

The redevelopment of Fallowfield Campus marks a significant investment in the future of student living at The University of Manchester. It underscores the university’s commitment to providing top-tier facilities and a vibrant community environment for its students.

