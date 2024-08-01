Pagabo’s New £814m Facilities Management Framework Opens for Bidding

Suppliers are now able to bid for our newest framework offering, which specialises in helping clients across multiple sectors to manage their estates by procuring facilities management services.

The Total Facilities Management Framework will run for four years, with a total estimated value of £814m and offering hard, soft or total (combined) facilities management services to support sectors including healthcare, blue light, infrastructure, education and leisure.

Hard facilities management will cover the provision of all works in relation to the maintenance and upkeep – both planned and reactive – of a building or wider estate, and will include aspects such as roofing, decorating, internal fittings and fixtures, mechanical services, general planned and reactive repairs.

Meanwhile, soft facilities management will cover the provision of services in relation to the upkeep and security of a building or wider estate, covering aspects including cleaning, catering, hygiene, pest control, waste management and security.

Jason Stapley, Chief Procurement Officer at Pagabo

Jason Stapley, Chief Procurement Officer at Pagabo, said: “Everyone at Pagabo is excited that our latest invitation to tender has been issued and specialist suppliers have the opportunity to support a huge range of clients with their facilities management needs through this well-rounded framework.

“Maintaining the highest standard of procurement compliance and being considerate of the pressure that many businesses are under while delivering quality work, we have made this tender period eight weeks instead of six because it falls during the summer holidays. We expect this will help many suppliers and maintain the high levels of interest that our frameworks usually receive.”

The framework agreement is divided into six lots.

Lot 1 – Total Facilities Management Services up to £1m

Lot 2 – Total Facilities Management Services £1m+

Lot 3 – Hard Facilities Management Services up to £1m

Lot 4 – Hard Facilities Management Services £1m+

Lot 5 – Soft Facilities Management Services up to £1m

Lot 6 – Soft Facilities Management Services £1m+

This national framework is available for use across all UK regions and is split into the following areas:

Scotland

North

Midlands

South West

Wales

London and South East

Northern Ireland

UK

Each individual region will have seven suppliers, while three suppliers will cover the whole of the UK nationally, giving clients the option of up to 10 suppliers and supporting our commitment to SME inclusion across its frameworks.

Following the tender period, evaluation and standstill process, the framework is expected to launch in October 2024 with Red Kite Learning Trust as the contracting authority.

