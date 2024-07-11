Injecta Fire Barrier help support the next generation with Nottingham Skills Academy partnership

Fire safety specialist and leading installer of passive fire barriers, Injecta Fire Barrier, have forged a new partnership with the Nottingham Skills Academy to offer work engagement for young people.

To help invest in the futures of aspiring tradespeople and construction workers, Injecta Fire Barrier has partnered with the Nottingham Skills Academy to provide work experience and training opportunities for individuals kickstarting their career.

Having supported over 8,200 learners in the East Midlands and South Yorkshire with fully-funded courses and training, the Skills Academy is expanding their service with help from Injecta Fire Barrier.

“We are delighted to announce our new partnership with the Nottingham Skills Academy! We’re always looking for ways to support the next generation, and by helping provide work placements we hope to give young people of Nottingham the tools they need to succeed” says Shaun.

Skills Academy is a training centre run by the Skills People Group that offers high-quality teaching and learning for construction, digital business administration and warehousing.

Established in 2008, the Skills People Group is the country’s leading provider of construction-related qualifications and now has seven dedicated training centres, including the Nottingham Skills Academy.

Their academies provide a first-class training environment to help young members of the local community to develop their knowledge, skills and behaviours.

“Gaining work experience can be a challenge for young people and we’re hopeful our partnership will give eager individuals a practical opportunity which helps boost their employability. As well as helping others, we also plan to utilise their courses to develop our own Injecta Fire Barrier team” adds Shaun.

Currently, Skills Academy works with some of the UK’s biggest construction companies and offer a series of courses for bricklaying, joinery, painting, labouring, CSCS card, Skills Bootcamps in construction and much more.

Now partnering with Injecta Fire Barrier, the Nottingham Skills Academy will be increasing their support materials with new opportunities for ambitious individuals to learn, develop and prosper in the fire safety industry.

“We see that Skill Academy has the location, knowledge and attributes to make a change and we can’t wait to help contribute towards a brighter future for Nottingham residents!” concludes Shaun.

Injecta Fire Barrier are the UK’s first independent approved installer of the patented Injectaclad system. With years of experience in passive fire protection, the company can help property managers and building owners seamlessly install cost-effective cavity fire barriers that protect their buildings and occupants.

More information about Injecta Fire Barrier can be found at: https://injectafirebarrier.com/

