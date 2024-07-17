Empowering a sustainable future: Latest developments at the Castle Street Energy Centre

The Castle Street sustainable energy centre is at an exciting stage in its development with bespoke bronze cladding being applied to its facades.

The new building skin has been designed by LDN Architects as a subtly symbolic saltire and diamond pattern that reflects the heritage, colours and patterns of its surroundings. This includes the bastion walls of the castle and the sandstone buildings that are predominant in Inverness city centre.

The system is being installed by Bancon Construction and its specialist cladding contractor Maple. When complete, the building will act as a distinctly contemporary gateway to the Inverness Castle Experience and will supply the building with all its heating demand through renewable technology.

Cllr Ian Brown, Leader of Inverness City and Area and Co-Chair of the Levelling Up Fund Programme Board, said, “We need to create a greener, more sustainable future for all our Highland communities.”

“The three projects being refurbished in the Highland capital, supported by UK Government funding, will provide, on completion, immense benefits for locals and visitors alike.”

Cllr Ken Gowans, Chair of Highland Council’s Economy and Infrastructure Committee said: “Everyone is aware of the necessity to reduce our carbon footprint. As a Council, we have a crucial role to play in this challenge and it is only by prioritising renewable technologies within projects in the Highlands that the path to net zero can be achieved. It is great to see this project taking shape as the castle project comes together.”

Three projects along the River Ness in Inverness are being supported with almost £20 million from the Levelling Up Fund. The projects – Castle Street Energy Centre, Northern Meeting Park refurbishment, and upgrades to Bught Park – will boost the city’s sporting and cultural attractions, preserve key heritage assets, help attract more tourists, and assist in achieving net zero carbon targets.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals