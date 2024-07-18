Marley introduces new Solartile 410

The call for solar continues to be strong, with more efficient panels being demanded by homeowners, housebuilders and contractors. In response, Marley has launched a new panel option in its SolarTile® range – the SolarTile® 410.

The new panel delivers a peak power of 410W to increase total power from a roof area, while allowing for the installation of fewer solar panels to achieve the desired output. By adding a more powerful 410Wp panel to the SolarTile® range, alongside the existing 335Wp solution, specifiers, housebuilders and contractors can benefit from increased versatility depending on project size and output requirements.

The new Marley SolarTile® 410 offers simple roof integration with a clean, low-profile aesthetic making it a desirable and efficient solution for new build and retrofit projects.

Compatible with Marley’s existing range of concrete and clay tiles, and including special fixings for different batten thicknesses, the 410 panel is accompanied by a complete family of colour-coded flashing kits, for ease of installation. The 410 panel achieves exceptional fire performance, wind resistance and weather tightness, making it an ideal solution for solar roofing projects.

Stuart Nicholson, Roof Systems Director at Marley, comments: “Since launching with 270Wp and 310Wp solar panels in 2021, Marley has continued to focus on pushing for enhanced solar panel efficiency. Alongside the current 335Wp panel, the new SolarTile® 410Wp panel widens specification choice for the market.

“It is further evidence of our continued commitment to delivering an ever-improving, complete renewable package – which now includes battery storage, inverters and EV charging solutions – to support the construction industry in its drive to build more energy efficient properties. Solar panel specification on roofscapes is increasing as regulatory changes look to improve housing stock, provide access to renewable energy and make homes more energy efficient ahead of the 2050 net zero target.

“The new Marley SolarTile® 410 panel allows specifiers, housebuilders, and contractors to incorporate fewer panels to attain a desired power output. It also reduces installation timescales to optimise resource planning and further reduce cost. The Marley SolarTile® range integrates perfectly with our full roof system, meaning specifiers, housebuilders and contractors can also benefit from the reassurance of Marley’s 15-year warranty. Additionally, Marley’s team of experts are also on hand to offer complete technical support for the roof design and panel installation.”

