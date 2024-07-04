Fassa Bortolo’s Expertise Shines in New Specialist Residence

Leading Italian render manufacturer, Fassa Bortolo, has successfully completed work on ‘National Star’, a £6.2 million specialist residence in Ullenwood for young people with complex needs and learning disabilities.

The project was specified in collaboration with Fassa’s National Specification Manager, Stephen Gore, and Richard Moores from Coombes Everitt Architects. This high-specification project demanded precision to ensure flawless facilities, further supporting the excellence of students and residents. Additionally, the requirements of Speller Metcalfe and Coombes Everritt necessitated a cost-effective design solution with a warranty and third-party certification.

Covering an area of 430 square metres, the project utilised Fassa’s renowned Fassatherm system, celebrated for its efficiency in External Wall Insulation (EWI) applications on timber frames. The process began with the application of Fassa’s proprietary A 96 adhesive, used to affix the mineral wool insulation panels. This was followed by the application of FS 412 as a primer, and finished with RSR 421 silicone resin top coat, providing both protective and decorative attributes to the system.

We are thrilled to announce that National Star has been shortlisted for ‘Education Project of the Year’ in the Michelmores Property Awards 2024. We are honoured to have worked on this project and to be recognised among many esteemed projects, both in the Education category and across the board.

