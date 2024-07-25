G&H Group wins multi-million pound Sunlight House MEP contract

G&H Group has secured a multi-million pound contract to deliver a complete mechanical, electrical and public health (MEP) design and build to Manchester’s original skyscraper, Sunlight House.

Appointed by main contractor MYCO and developer Karrev, G&H Group will support the refurbishment of the iconic Grade II listed building, improving its energy performance and helping it achieve a net-zero carbon footprint.

A 40-strong team including apprentices will deliver a full MEP design and build which will transform the 14 storey Grade A office, ensuring it achieves four star NABERS* and BREEM** sustainability ratings.

As part of the contract G&H Group will install a solar PV system, new energy saving lighting, fire, access control and CCTV systems, heating and cooling systems, and upgrade the power services.

Andrew Dunkin, project manager, MYCO said: “To be a part of the team which brings Sunlight House back to its original glory is very exciting for me as a project manager and I look forward to working with G&H Group to make this happen.”

David Davis, director, G&H Group said: “We’re excited to be collaborating with MYCO on the restoration of Sunlight House, a building rich in heritage and of the finest architecture. Sustainability is at the heart of the project and G&H Group will, through every aspect of design and installation, ensure Kinrise’ environment targets are achieved.”

Work will commence on Sunlight House, which was designed by Manchester-based architect Joseph Sunlight, in July with planned completion for Phase one, April 2025. Established in 1998, G&H Group is a market leading MEP provider. Its 180-strong experienced team design, manage, deliver and maintain every aspect of MEP schemes.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals