GW Power-Safe will engineer £12million turnover this year

A Yorkshire based building services engineering company has marked its tenth anniversary by setting its sights on hitting £12million turnover and creating new jobs this year.

GW Power-Safe was established in Hull in 2014 by managing director, Daniel Haley after he was made redundant from his job as an electrician. Today it offers a full range of renewable energy, mechanical and electrical solutions to public sector clients and businesses across all industries.

The company now employs a 37-strong team and is actively recruiting electricians, plumbers, gas and heating engineers, air conditioning engineers, renewables specialists and apprentices this year.

In recent years, GW Power-Safe has diversified into decarbonisation and the renewables sector, and two years ago Daniel co-founded C3 Group which provides sustainability consulting services to businesses around the UK, focussing on sustainable energy solutions, carbon reduction plans, feasibility studies, funding and net zero strategies. C3 Group is headed up by Ash Wray and currently employs a team of four sustainability consultants and designers.

In recognition of his work in decarbonising buildings, as well as the success of both GW Power-Safe and C3 Group, Daniel was recently presented with an Octopus Energy Springboard Entrepreneur Award by Octopus co-founder, Chris Hulatt. He was nominated for the award by Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice MP, Emma Hardy. This follows GW Power-Safe also being named as Hull College’s Apprentice Employer of the Year.

GW Power-Safe celebrated its tenth anniversary with a celebration in Hull’s Victorian Paragon Shopping Arcade. During the event, awards were also presented to team members who go above and beyond. These were voted for by their colleagues and included Apprentice of the Year, Zuzanna Radzewicz, Engineer of the Year, Aiden Armstrong, Office Champion, Amy Mumby and Rising Star, Dion Wilkin.

Daniel said: “After leaving school and becoming an electrical apprentice at Hull College, I qualified as an electrician but when I was suddenly made redundant in my mid-20s, I decided the time was right to start my own business and GW Power-Safe was born. We now provide a full range of mechanical and electrical trades to all types of clients, as well as becoming a renewables specialist.

“As part of this we’re now working on solar, commercial battery and air source heat pump installations for public sector organisations such as NHS Trusts and education establishments across the north of England. We also recently secured a place on the Crown Commercial Services’ renewables framework, which provides the public sector with decarbonisation services to support their carbon net zero strategies.

“This is already proving to be a big growth area for us which will result in double-digit revenue growth this year as our turnover reaches £12million. Our team is also growing in line with this and as well as recruiting up to 10 qualified and experienced engineers this year, we’re always committed to investing in apprentices. After I came into the industry as an apprentice, I know how important it is to invest in future talent. We already employ seven apprentices and will recruit another four in the coming months.”

Finally, Daniel added: “Another area that’s driving growth has been the launch of C3 Group and its ability to collaborate with G3 Power-Safe to provide clients with an end-to-end solution, from design right through to delivery, for their decarbonisation needs. This also means that we’re increasingly securing work outside our East Yorkshire heartland and we’re now working on projects across the country, and this national focus will be key to our future growth.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals