Glencar instructed for the first time by Logicor to construct new BREEAM Outstanding 330,000 sq ft Northwest warehouse

The project will see the redevelopment of a 20-acre site, replacing the existing facility made up of two 1980s warehouses totalling 335,000 sq ft with a modern single storey warehouse.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that it has been appointed by Logicor, a leading owner, manager and developer of European logistics real estate to construct a 330,000 sq ft highly sustainable warehouse at Little Hulton, in Bolton.

The project will see the redevelopment of a 20-acre site with demolition of the existing warehouses and removal and recycling of existing hard standings along with grouting of existing mine shafts and ground improvement across site, before constructing a brand new state-of-the-art, highly sustainable warehouse.

The new facility will target BREEAM Outstanding and an EPC A rating. It will feature 311,500 sq ft of warehouse space, a 2,000 sq ft hub office and approximately 13,000 sq ft of office space over three storeys. It will feature upto 18M eaves height, as well as 32 dock and three level access doors.

Other sustainability features include LED lighting, EV charging points and rainwater harvesting. The office pod will have a green roof to support local biodiversity and there will be an outdoor gym on site for employees to use. Construction will take 54 weeks with PC expected by Q4 2025.

Speaking about the appointment Glencar CEO Eddie McGillycuddy said: “We are very happy to have been appointed by Logicor for the first time to deliver this BREEAM Outstanding warehouse development showcasing our commitment to excellence and our proven track record in successful project delivery.

Logicor’s extensive presence across the UK and Europe, with properties and development sites situated in key strategic locations, close to major population centres and key distribution hubs, enables them to keep their customers goods moving through the supply chain and into society, every day.

Glencar is proud to now become an integral part of the network and to be supporting Logicor’s UK asset redevelopment programme, appointed to transform this old redundant site into a modern, state-of-the art, highly sustainable warehouse. This development is also key in terms of Logicor’s stated aim to redevelop existing assets to support reaching the business’ ambitious sustainability target of a 36% carbon reduction by 2030”.

Also commenting on the project, Logicor UK Development Director, Matt Storr: “We’ve continued to see demand for sustainable assets in prime locations grow. This development has strong sustainability credentials, which paired with the connectivity of its central location, makes it a unique and compelling offer on the market.

We are very happy to have appointed Glencar and to be working together for the first time. They put forward an impressive programme featuring a host of sustainable construction practices and we look forward to seeing them in action and working closely together”.

