Final unit lands at Apollo logistics scheme in Ansty Park, Coventry

Construction has successfully completed on the final speculative unit at Apollo, a c.850,000 sq ft warehouse/logistics scheme at Ansty Park in Coventry.



Apollo 5 delivers 301,591 sq ft of highly specified accommodation in a premier logistics and manufacturing location in the golden triangle, near Jct 2 of the M6 and Jct 1 of the M69.



It is the largest of four new speculative units built in the second phase of development at Apollo, Ansty Park, which are all available for immediate occupation.



Apollo 4, 6, and 7 vary in size from c.117,000 – c.269,000 sq ft and have been designed to suit a range of occupier types. Each of the four units contain industry-leading ESG credentials, including BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC A, with roof-mounted PV arrays and EV charging points as part of the base build.



Apollo, Ansty Park is a 52-acre site with access to a high quality, landscaped park, and benefits from a running track, nature trail and wildlife corridor, 24/7 security and out of hours access. More than 240,000 sq ft of accommodation was constructed during the first phase of development, which is fully let.



John Vincent, Head of Asset Management, UK at Cromwell Property Group, asset manager for the scheme, said: “The Apollo units at Ansty Business Park offer occupiers looking for the highest quality space in a prime location the best solution available in the current market. The flight to quality will lead logistics operators and high-value manufacturers straight to our client’s scheme. The combination of very strong connectivity, sustainability credentials, best-in-class design and proximity to a substantial, skilled labour pool will help us deliver an outstanding investment performance at this location.”



David Binks, International Partner, National Logistics & Industrial Agency (Midlands) at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “The completion of Apollo 5 completes the construction of all four buildings, which includes Apollo 4, 6 and 7, and shows the quality of the development to occupiers and agents alike. As well as being a sustainable and wellbeing focused scheme, the location of Apollo is unparalleled. Currently, Apollo, Ansty Park is available for immediate occupation.”



Richard James-Moore, Director at JLL, said: “The West Midlands continues to go from strength to strength when it comes to its attractiveness as a logistics hub. Apollo ensures that when it comes to looking for sustainable, high spec space with strong connectivity credentials, occupiers would be hard pressed to find a better home than the Midlands.”



Ansty Park is a major commercial location strategically positioned at the heart of the UK’s logistics, manufacturing and aerospace sectors, with strong public transport links and unrivalled access to the motorway network. Birmingham Airport is in close proximity and the site has excellent connectivity to London and regional freight terminals.



Existing occupiers at Ansty Park include Rolls-Royce, Sainsbury’s, Cadent Gas and Meggitt.



For more information on Apollo, Ansty Park, please contact retained agents, Cushman & Wakefield and JLL, or visit: www.apolloanstypark.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals