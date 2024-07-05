Yorkshire construction company completes work on luxurious new Care Home in York

A brand new £10m care home in Haxby, approximately four miles north of York city centre, is now open and has welcomed its first residents after Yorkshire construction firm, Hobson & Porter, completed work on the development.

Haxby Hall offers 63 en-suite bedrooms alongside first-class amenities and has been developed by Brough headquartered Yorkare, which now has 12 homes in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, with five more currently under construction.

This latest development was the eighth project that Hobson & Porter has completed for Yorkare since 2015.

Located in the heart of Haxby, close to all the town’s amenities, facilities at Haxby Hall include an in-house bar, restaurant standard dining rooms, full beauty salon and hairdressing suite, cinema and outdoor terraces on each floor. There are also large gardens and a bowling green for residents to enjoy.

Nicola Anderson, marketing and community engagement manager from Yorkare, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our first residents into their new homes at Haxby Hall and everyone has been blown away by the facilities and overall quality that flows through the entire development.

“Every bedroom is designed to be spacious with superb décor and exceptional interiors. All the ground-floor bedrooms have doors leading out to private patio areas and our premium suites have their own lounge areas and these are already proving popular with both couples and individuals.

“Yorkare’s whole ethos is about combining safe and luxurious living environments alongside engaging social activities that are delivered by our dedicated care teams, activity co-ordinators and highly skilled chefs. Haxby Hall ticks all these boxes and more, and anyone wanting to find out about everything on offer should contact us now.”

Mark Smee, from Hobson & Porter, said: “We’re very proud to complete our eighth project for Yorkare in less than 10 years. Every detail at Haxby Hall, from the grand water fountains in the landscaped gardens to the magnificent communal areas, has been impeccably designed and speaks volumes about the standard of the whole development.

“It’s more akin to a five-star hotel than a care home and there’s no doubt it’s going to be a very special place for residents to live as they start the next chapter of their lives.”

Haxby Hall sits next door to a local playground and is a short walk from a good range of amenities including a Co-op supermarket, Costa Coffee and Haxby Bakehouse. For more information about the development visit www.yorkarehomes.co.uk

