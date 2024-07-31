GTC’s replacement for gas rolls out across the country with another of the UK’s largest housebuilders installing the solution

GTC is continuing to advance domestic heating solutions with the delivery and installation of its innovative Community Heat Hub at The Gateway, the Vistry Bexhill development in Sussex. The transformative replacement for gas meets the requirements of the 2025 Future Homes Standard (FHS) and is set to revolutionise the heating of new builds across the UK.

The Vistry Bexhill development marks the second UK site to deploy GTC’s efficient and sustainable centralised heat network solution, following the successful trial of the Community Heat Hub last year at Taylor Wimpey’s Westfield Heath’s site in Suffolk. When assessed under the FHS, which comes into effect next year, carbon savings of 81% are predicted for the Vistry Bexhill development, when compared with individual gas boilers.

Vistry, one of the UK’s largest housebuilders, will use the GTC heat network solution on the Bexhill site to provide heat and hot water from a central source on the development, owned and maintained by a specialist company. Over a two-phase build, this will serve 801 houses, as well as a primary school, sports pavilion, community centre and retail units.

While networked heat solutions have long been utilised in urban areas, the Community Heat Hub is the first product of its kind that is commercially viable and practical for low-rise, low-density sites. Building on the proven methods from its sister company, Metropolitan’s, extensive experience in high-density developments, GTC has committed to rolling out the innovative solution to low-density sites.

John Marsh, COO at GTC, said: “Homeowners within the new Bexhill development will have a reliable supply of heat and water, all while having the peace of mind that their energy usage is at net zero. We are always looking for innovative solutions to decarbonise domestic heating, and the Community Heat Hub has proved to be incredibly effective in new developments. We look forward to welcoming our new customers to the net zero heat network.”

Brendan Evans, managing director at Vistry Kent, said: “The installation of the Community Heat Hub at The Gateway is a significant step not only for residents living at the development but also for the wider goal of achieving net zero.

“At Vistry, we are committed to achieving a 75 to 80 per cent reduction in carbon emissions in new homes by 2025 compared to 2021. Cutting-edge low-carbon technologies such as this will play a key role in meeting that target.

“We are proud to become only the second site in the UK to utilise this energy efficient heat network and look forward to working in partnership with GTC to roll out this technology to more of our new developments across the region.”

The Community Heat Hub at Bexhill is estimated to save around 850 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually in comparison to individual gas boilers in homes.

