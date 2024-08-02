Storyblok’s CMS helps Octopus Energy use content to power the future of green energy

Octopus Energy is now able to deploy website updates in five minutes, and has seen a two-thirds decrease in requests for support from developers

Storyblok, the modern content management system (CMS) for all teams, today announced that Octopus Energy is using its CMS to manage content more efficiently and decrease dependence on developers.

Octopus Energy is a global clean energy tech business, driving the affordable, green energy system of the future. Their previous CMS required significant developer involvement for every content task and was very limited in its flexibility and customization options. This led to a fragmented content management setup that was slow and prevented collaboration.

Knowing that this wasn’t sustainable for their dynamic content needs, Octopus Energy made the switch to Storyblok. Now they use Storyblok to centralize content management and integrate all of their platforms through APIs, give content creators the components they need to create experiences without the help of developers, and closely manage user roles to improve collaboration.

Storyblok is used by 19 teams across 6 business functions in 8 countries. With that combined teamwork, Octopus Energy is able to create a website from scratch within 2 weeks and deploy updates in 5 minutes. The typical creation and publishing time has been cut by 1-2 days, with smaller projects getting delivered on the same day. This smooth process led to a two-thirds decrease in requests for support from developers.

Aaron Cawte, Senior Front-end Developer at Octopus Energy, said: “Storyblok’s Visual Editor empowers our content editors to click on the content they want to change and see the results in real-time. This enabled us to roll out Storyblok at speed with zero training, and our teams around the world have taken to it like ducks to water.”

Based on this success, Octopus Energy plans to continue using Storyblok for various projects, including the migration of over 1,000 pages from a legacy CMS, and the expansion of their mobile app content.

Sascha Ploebst, VP of Sales at Storyblok, said: “Storyblok makes it possible for everyone on the team to be a part of your content efforts. Octopus Energy has seen firsthand why using a CMS that can be adopted by multiple teams, departments, and regions is a smart business decision.”

Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-Founder of Storyblok, said: “Octopus Energy views energy in the same way we view content: it should be efficient and nothing should be wasted. By centralizing content with Storyblok, Octopus Energy is experiencing the benefits of reusable content across all of their platforms.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals