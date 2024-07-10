HG Construction appointed to 1,014 bed Manchester PBSA Scheme

Leading UK contractor HG Construction has been named as the main contractor on a Manchester-based purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme for developer Greystar.

One Medlock Street will comprise 1,014 high quality student rooms across 37 storeys, with access to amenity space at ground, first, eleventh and thirty-seventh floors to promote the health and wellbeing of the residents. The scheme will deliver 13,000 sq ft of resident amenities in total, including a gym, yoga studio, quiet study areas, meeting spaces, screening rooms, shared lounges and games rooms.

The development will incorporate sustainability features including a green living roof, solar PV panels and sustainable materials. Plans also include an 11-storey public art installation across 30 pre-cast panels.

Located in the Deansgate regeneration area, One Medlock is an 11-minute walk from Manchester Metropolitan University. The scheme is also a 20-minute walk from both the main and north campuses of The University of Manchester – two of the UK’s most populous universities.

HG Construction will be internally delivering the concrete frame and piling on the scheme, which is due for completion in 2028.

Adam Quinn, CEO, HG Construction commented: “This is an exciting scheme which will make a significant contribution to the transformation of this area and help to meet the high and growing demand for first-class student accommodation in the Manchester area. With solid expertise in delivering high-quality PBSA projects across the UK, we are delighted to partner with Greystar on this landmark Manchester scheme. We are looking forward to getting to know the local area and to maximising opportunities for local employment and positive community engagement throughout the construction of this project.”

