Hill promotes Cain Peters to Managing Director of Special Projects

Award-winning housebuilder, The Hill Group, has announced the promotion of Cain Peters to Managing Director in charge of Special Projects, which specialises in large high density construction projects. Cain, who began his journey with Hill as a site manager 17 years ago, will leverage his extensive experience managing this region, which includes key joint venture partnerships and has become a major pillar of Hill’s recent success.

Since 2015, in his role as Regional Director, Cain has worked closely with the Special Projects region. The move exemplifies Hill’s commitment to career progression and the wealth of talent within the organisation. Cain will now manage a team of over 100 employees and a division with a projected turnover of £300 million for the current financial year.

Andy Hill OBE, Group Chief Executive of The Hill Group, comments: “Cain has demonstrated exceptional loyalty and a commitment to continuous improvement during his time at Hill. This latest promotion is both a well-deserved progression for Cain, reaffirming the confidence I have in his lead and develop further our Special Projects team to remain the ‘partner of choice’ on large joint venture projects with key partners across London and the South East.”

Cain Peters, Regional Managing Director for Special Projects, comments: “I am passionate about Hill and proud to have been a part of the company’s success over the past 17 years. I look forward to leading the Special Projects division and contributing to the company’s future achievements and planned period of growth.”

Hill has gone from strength to strength in recent years and was recently named Housebuilder of the Year at the 2023 WhatHouse? Awards. The company is set to announce its financial results for its previous financial year, ending March 2024, and is currently planning for the next phase of its business strategy, in which the Special Projects region will play a key role.

