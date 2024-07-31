Make UK Modular comment on changes to National Planning Policy Framework

Daniel Paterson, Director of Policy Make UK Modular said:

“Make UK Modular warmly welcomes the proposed changes that the Government makes to the National Planning Policy Framework today – they will help deliver more truly affordable homes across the country. The reintroduction and strengthening of housing targets and the firming-up of rules around green belt land is both overdue and necessary.

“Yet even with the creditable changes being proposed today, the UK will need to use every available tool in its box, including manufactured building techniques, to build sufficient truly affordable homes at the pace our nation so badly needs. We need a growth in manufactured house building if we are to address the growing chasm in available construction skills, reverse the impact of a collapse in the number of SME builders, and ensure that the homes we build today will not need retrofitting tomorrow.”

