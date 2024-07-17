Proteus Waterproofing and ACO Building Drainage announce partnership for the future of blue roofs

Proteus Waterproofing, a leader in blue roof design and installation and ACO, a global water management specialist, are proud to announce a new partnership, designed to deliver the ultimate blue roof package.

It combines unparalleled design expertise from Proteus Waterproofing with the innovative patented RoofBloxx blue roof attenuation system from ACO Building Drainage, a game changing development which is helping to transform the way that the industry manages rainwater.

As a result of the agreement, Proteus will now incorporate ACO’s patented RoofBloxx system, where possible, into every blue roof they design and install. This ensures optimal water management in all weather conditions, a critical aspect of blue roof functionality.

Comprehensive design support from Proteus will remain an integral part of the offering. This includes in-depth site surveys, bespoke specification services, advanced roof design solutions and robust technical support.

By combining this exceptional design knowledge with ACO’s water management experience, every project will benefit from a team of experts, dedicated to delivering the best possible blue roof solution for every contract.

Proteus Waterproofing’s design package includes a detailed understanding of each specific need and uses cutting-edge drone technology for inspections and provides on-site visits to ensure no detail is missed. Precise U-Value calculations, condensation risk analysis, fire risk compliance, wind uplift assessments and drainage calculations are also part of the package.

In addition, Proteus offers a range of insulation choices designed as a total roof system to meet Part B Fire regulations to ensure optimal thermal performance, together with ACO’s patented flow restrictor outlets and overflow mechanisms to deliver efficient water management and prevent water ingress during extreme weather events.

Water management innovation

By partnering with ACO Building Drainage the Proteus Blue Roof package now includes the RoofBloxx system, which is proving to be a game-changer.

The RoofBloxx system offers an efficient and environmentally friendly way to manage rainwater runoff and meet planning conditions. The system enables advanced water storage and irrigation solutions for blue and green roofs in urban areas. ACO’s philosophy aligns perfectly with the vision of blue roofs. Their WaterCycle systems collect, channel, clean, retain and reuse water, contributing to water conservation.

Furthermore, ACO’s intelligent drainage systems use smart technology to manage rainwater and wastewater efficiently. This ensures optimal water usage and minimises waste. The company also prioritises long-lasting, reusable products with a low carbon footprint. They are committed to sustainable practices throughout their operations and offer extensive experience and a vast network of resources to ensure the success of every blue roof project.

This partnership between Proteus Waterproofing and ACO Building Drainage represents a significant leap forward for blue roofs in the UK. By combining their expertise, they will deliver exceptional blue roof solutions that are not only functional, but also sustainable and environmentally conscious.

Unparalleled design and innovation from the combined expertise of two industry leaders means that quality and performance are guaranteed on both labour and materials, supported by products known for their durability and reliability. This means total peace of mind with a team of experts dedicated to every project, to deliver a blue roof, designed installed and maintained to the highest standards.

