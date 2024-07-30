Algeco and Ronald McDonald House Charities UK golf event raises £55,000 for families with children in hospital

More than 100 keen golfers across 25 teams descended on Worsley Park for the Algeco Manchester Golf Day – raising a magnificent £55,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK in the process.

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK was established in 1989 and there are now 14 facilities close to specialist NHS children’s hospitals around the country. They are designed to be a ‘home away from home’ for the families of children staying at hospital, providing free accommodation and emotional support at what is often the toughest time for a family.

Incredibly this week’s event raised enough for the equivalent of 1,571 nights of accommodation for families with children in hospital.

Last year alone, the charity supported 8,415 families, who stayed for an average of 16 nights and were on average 68 miles away from their home.

Algeco UK is a leading modular buildings, temporary accommodation and storage container provider, delivering construction expertise to diverse sectors including schools, hospitals, office locations and many more.

The company is a longstanding partner of McDonald’s, who are the charity’s founding and forever partner. Since 1989, McDonald’s and its franchisees have raised more than £100 million for the charity, which goes towards the running and building of Ronald McDonald Houses across the UK.

Algeco UK has provided McDonald’s with offsite build solutions since 2010 and has constructed more than 220 new stores using its modular retail construction process. This includes McDonald’s Market Drayton, which was notably the UK’s first carbon net zero restaurant (using the UKGBC’s net zero carbon buildings framework) and the two-storey Drive-Thru restaurant in North Acton, London, also the first of its kind in the UK.

As a key partner to McDonald’s, Algeco UK has grown to be a long-standing supporter of its house charity. Earlier this year, the marketing team from Algeco UK attended Ronald McDonald House Birmingham, donating their time to help keep the 65 bedrooms, communal kitchens and living room spaces clean for people with children in hospital.

Now, the company has stepped up as head sponsor of the annual Manchester Golf fundraising event, having supported this for many years already.

Other key names that joined as an event sponsor include Coca-Cola, Scania, True Refrigeration, EnviraClad, Trent Construction Services, BW Industries and RJ Coleman Electrical.

Paul Beard, Senior Design Manager at Algeco, explained: “The work Ronald McDonald House Charities UK does is fantastic. Many of us have children and we know that if a child goes into hospital, it is important to have family close by. To Algeco it’s close to our hearts and we are delighted to support it in this way.”

At the event Algeco entered eight teams in total – four featuring Algeco OSS staff, a further team with staff from Algeco Hire, and three more teams on behalf of partners and suppliers. Other entrants consisted of key McDonalds partner’s, suppliers and sub-contractors. Tony Morton, Director of Income Generation at Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, said:

“Our huge thanks go to all at Algeco UK, for their support of an amazing day of golf and fundraising. Their significant contribution is greatly appreciated and the money raised will make such a difference to families going through the most difficult times imaginable.”

