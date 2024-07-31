Plans for New Retail Park Announced in Swindon

Plans for a new retail park on land adjacent to the A420 in Swindon have been unveiled, sparking significant local interest and debate. The site, strategically located opposite Gablecross police station and adjacent to the Sainsbury’s on Oxford Road, has been purchased by the RO Group. This development, close to the Amazon warehouse at Symmetry Park, is expected to become a vibrant hub for shopping and leisure in the area.

The blueprint for the new retail park is modelled on the RO Group’s Solstice Park in Amesbury, which hosts well-known brands such as McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Asda, and a Holiday Inn. This suggests that the Swindon development could see similar high-profile retailers and eateries moving in, providing a boost to the local economy and offering a range of new shopping options for residents.

However, the announcement has sparked mixed reactions among locals. While some see the development as a positive investment, others express concerns about its impact on traffic, local infrastructure, and the struggling town centre. Sarah Bedwell, a local resident, voiced a common concern: “Revamp the town centre and build another hospital. We don’t need more retail parks; we need a hospital that can cope with the number of people in Swindon and a town centre that people are willing to visit and shop in.”

Traffic congestion has also been a major point of contention. Martin Campbell highlighted this issue, stating, “Plenty of cars pass that area slowly as it’s poorly planned for the volume of traffic… fix the issues with the area first, or it will fail. No one wants to spend an hour commuting to the shops.” Similarly, Verity Yates remarked, “Yeah, right next to Amazon. Traffic is bad enough trying to get out, now you want more traffic! When’s the new road opening up first?”

While some residents suggest alternative developments, such as a shopping mall similar to Cribbs Causeway in Bristol, or leisure facilities like a waterpark or speedway track, others argue that retail parks remain a practical solution. Paul Godfrey noted, “Everyone saying shops are needed in the town centre don’t realise that it’s pointless. There’s nowhere to park, and when you do find somewhere, it’s expensive. That’s why the town centre is dead, along with the lack of decent shops. All the retail parks around Swindon offer free parking for up to three hours.”

In contrast, Dean Kershaw-Evans emphasised the enduring appeal of retail parks, stating, “It’s all very well people saying get the town centre sorted first, but these retail parks have been around for years and for me, they are still the way forward. If people want a town centre, then start going now to help rebuild it as a place for everyone to go. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”

As the development moves forward, it is expected to be a topic of discussion at upcoming property networking events in Swindon, where industry professionals will explore potential collaborations and the broader economic impact on the region. The project reflects a growing trend of property investments in Swindon, positioning the area as an increasingly attractive location for retail and commercial enterprises.

