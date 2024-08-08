Wickes and Starbucks seek to open new Team Valley stores

ONE of the North East’s largest business parks is to welcome two new retailers.

UK Land Estates is developing a new store for Wickes on the former Huwoods site on Team Valley and a drive-thru Starbucks outlet.

The Wickes outlet will see the national DIY chain open a new 25,000sq ft store, creating around 25 jobs.

The Starbucks’ drive-thru outlet would see the global coffeehouse occupy a 1,800sq ft unit, creating approximately eight jobs.

The moves follow a significant investment into Kingsway North by Team Valley Trading Estate owner, UK Land Estates, over recent years.

As well as the new retail outlets, the company is also set to construct three detached, Grade A industrial units totalling 128,410sq ft.

Tim Witty, development director at UK Land Estates, said: “We are delighted to be regenerating this important site at the entrance to Team Valley and look forward to bringing Wickes and Starbucks onto the estate.

“Over recent years, the development and refurbishment of numerous industrial and retail units have created hundreds of jobs for local people and the arrival of Wickes and Starbucks will further build on that success.”

UK Land Estates also plans to continue expanding Team Valley estate over the coming years, having also submitted planning applications for three new industrial units elsewhere on the estate.

Tim added: “The three proposed industrial units are to be built speculatively and will bring new, much-needed industrial stock to the region’s commercial property market.

“As a region, we have a real shortage of prime industrial space, therefore it is vital that we continue to back developments like these which can help plug that gap and ensure we remain an attractive place to do business.

“Hopefully those plans will also find favour with the planning authorities and we’ll see spades in the ground on those developments by 2025.”

For more information on UK Land Estates, visit: https://www.uklandestates.co.uk/

