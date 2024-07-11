Prologis Park Kettering supports Mannol’s expanding UK operations

Prologis UK, a leading owner, developer and investor of logistics property, has leased DC4 Prologis Park Kettering to Mannol, a leading global lubricant supplier. The 10-year lease will support Mannol’s expanding UK operations.

Located in the prime logistics ‘Golden Triangle’, the 154,452 sq. ft. unit will provide the space required for Mannol’s future growth ambitions, with transport links to the M1, M6 and M11, as well as connections to coastal ports and rail hubs, for national and international distribution. Mannol will join household brands including CEVA, Argos and Specsavers at the Park.

Jevgenij Lyzko, Chief Executive Officer at Mannol, said: “As we continue to grow, we were in need of a larger unit to cater for our expanding operations. We chose Prologis UK as our trusted partner to provide this. DC4 Kettering offers a large, modern facility and has the benefit of great transport links to our distribution network and an array of welfare amenities for our workforce.”

In line with Prologis UK’s sustainability credentials, DC4 underwent a full refurbishment, including both the main warehouse and the office block, bringing the unit to an EPC A rating. The all-electric unit is fitted with warehouse LED lighting, sprinklers and racking allowing for immediate occupation.

Prologis Park Kettering also benefits from a rich labour pool with a large percentage of the local population already employed within the logistics sector. Additionally, the site benefits from a public open space, Linear Park, encompassing 90 acres of regenerated land and featuring woodland areas, outdoor gym and network of paths to staff and the local community. Linear Park is owned and managed by Prologis as part of its PARKlife services.

Mannol has also been provided with a Prologis Essentials allowance, providing opportunity for future upgrades as and when required. As an integrated product service offering, Prologis Essentials is a turnkey warehouse solution which can offer enhancements in the areas of operations, energy and mobility.

Tom Price, Leasing Director at Prologis UK, said: “DC4, and Prologis Park Kettering, was the perfect fit for Mannol’s expanding operations. Originally built in 2007, we upgraded DC4 to meet the same high-quality standards of our current generation buildings in order to match customer expectations. The refurbishment programme also allowed for additional future proofing, for example the option to add in in additional EV charging points as needed.

“We look forward to welcoming Mannol and watching the business grow and take advantage of all that the location offers.”

ILPP and Cushman and Wakefield acted for Prologis UK. Louch Shacklock acted for Mannol.

