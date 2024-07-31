RTPI responds to Government overhaul of planning system

The government has announced an overhaul of the planning system, proposing local planning authority resources be put on a sustainable footing, local plans for every area, mandatory housing targets for councils, and reviews of green belt land.

Victoria Hills, Chief Executive of the Royal Town Planning Institute, said the consultation on the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), which opened today, has the potential to rebuild trust in the planning system.

Victoria Hills, Chief Executive of RTPI said: “The proposed changes to our planning system outlined today have the potential to rebuild trust in our planning system. We believe that the government’s goals for housing, energy, and transport can be accomplished through collaboration with planners in both the public and private sectors.

“It is particularly encouraging to see the government placing a much-needed emphasis on strategic planning, which can help deliver more coherent – not piecemeal – urban expansions by integrating new housing with transportation, energy, and public services.

“The RTPI will begin consulting our members widely across England immediately to guide our response to the government on these and other important reforms.”