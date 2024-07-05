Science-backed targets to drive sustainability at Promat

Passive fire protection specialist Promat, as part of the Etex group, has signed up to the Science-Based Targets initiative to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability.

The pledge will see the company work towards cutting carbon emissions across its operations to support a net zero economy in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

To support this the group will develop a target-driven action plan setting out its aims to cut scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions. Promat has already set a target of reducing its scope 1 and 2 ‘direct’ emissions by 35 per cent by 2030.

The SBTi is a global scheme set up to support companies worldwide to establish clear, evidenced targets to demonstrate a commitment to change to work towards a net-zero economy.

The commitment will build on initiatives and targets set out in Promat’s ClearChange sustainability strategy, which focuses on six key pillars: Product design, decarbonisation, delivery and assembly, energy savings, durability and recycling.

Within this the company outlines its commitment to cutting carbon emissions in its operations, lower embodied carbon in its products through the use of alternative energy, creating recyclable packaging, ensuring long product lifecycles, supporting sustainable building design, and reducing waste.

Duncan Gardiner, Promat Platform Sustainability and Communications Manager, said: “Promat is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting a more circular economy by running our operations and designing products with sustainability in mind.

“While we recognise the challenges in prioritising safety and the journey to adapting to more sustainable solutions, Promat is committed to making changes to support sustainability wherever we can.

“Thermal processes are integral to the creation of many of our products, so decarbonisation is a key target for Promat. Setting clear targets to make operational changes demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting a better future and making changes wherever we can. Promat is keen to build a future that is both safe and sustainable.

“Signing up to the letter of commitment to the SBTi, marks a pivotal moment in our sustainability journey, furthering our efforts outlined in our Road to Sustainability 2030 strategy.”

For more information on Promat’s ClearChange strategy, visit: https://www.promat.com/en/sustainability/

