Skanska rebuilds 7 Millbank in London, UK, for GBP 105M

Skanska has signed a contract with Baola Properties Limited, c/o Old Park Lane Management, for construction and mechanical and electrical engineering services for the redevelopment of 7 Millbank in London, UK. The contract is worth GBP 105M, about SEK 1.4 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe for the third quarter of 2024.

Skanska will lead the construction of a new nine-storey office building with two basement levels. The design and build of approximately 12,100 square meter flexible workspace will include reconstruction of the original historic façade, which has been carefully deconstructed and stored before being rebuilt into the new structure to maintain and enhance the building’s historic character.

The building is targeting environmental standards to achieve BREEAM Outstanding, WELL Platinum and Design for Performance to secure a Nabers 5* accreditation.

Construction will begin in July 2024 and is expected to be completed in January 2027.

