Work completes on £16.5m Dock extension at Space City Leicester

Brackley Property Developments (BPD) has completed construction of a new £16.5 million low carbon innovation hub in Leicester, on behalf of Leicester City Council.



The Dock extension project has created three new buildings which deliver c.65,000 sq ft of purpose-built accommodation for hi-tech industries in an area of Space City formerly known as Pioneer Park, within Leicester’s Science and Innovation Enterprise Zone.



Known as Docks, 3, 4 and 5, the new buildings include two new offices that cater for up to 45 businesses across c.43,000 sq ft. A terrace of nine manufacturing units provides more than 21,500 sq ft for innovative start-ups and established businesses seeking grow-on space.



New buildings are net carbon zero in operation and require no gas heating. They house a range of environmentally sustainable features, such as low energy LED lighting, roof-mounted photovoltaic panels on the offices, air source heat pumps, and super-thick insulation. Externally there is cycle storage and 12 electric vehicle charging points in a new parking area.



The Dock extension has been designed to complement the look and feel of the original Dock workspace buildings and is part of Space City Leicester, one of the largest and most connected Enterprise Zones for space-related activities in the UK.



Stephen Pedrick-Moyle, managing director of BPD, said: “We are very pleased to have delivered the expansion of the successful Dock managed workspace development for Leicester City Council.



“These three new energy efficient units deliver purpose-built space for exciting new businesses in a range of sectors. Extending the Dock innovation hub will undoubtedly support the attraction and retention of local talent and hi-tech entrepreneurs, ensuring Leicester continues to be a hub for research, production and manufacture in the space industry.”



Leicester City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said: “It’s fantastic to see the next chapter of our innovative workspace development for hi-tech businesses take shape.

“Space City Leicester is helping to put our city firmly on the map for research, production and manufacture in the space industry.



“We’re proud to contribute to that momentum by further expanding our Dock innovation hub with three new, low carbon buildings which will help meet demand from businesses keen to locate here from the UK and overseas. The new buildings will also provide valuable grow-on space and much-needed manufacturing facilities for our local talent and high-tech entrepreneurs.



“The new buildings are looking fantastic and I’m particularly pleased that we have been able to work with locally-based Brackley Property Developments as our development partner on this ambitious project.”



The development was supported by £12 million from the previous government’s Levelling Up Fund, with The Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership providing £3.5 million from Enterprise Zone retained business rates.

Brackley Property Developments has completed construction of a new £16.5 million low carbon innovation hub at Space City Leicester.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals