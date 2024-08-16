Affordable homes deal agreed as work on Spennymoor site begins

Work in now underway on a development in Spennymoor, County Durham, which will see 187 mixed tenure homes created.

Vistry North East – part of the Vistry Group – is delivering the project, comprising two, three and four bedroomed properties on an 18-acre site, just off Whitworth Road.

And a deal has now been agreed, which will see one of the region’s largest not-for-profit housing associations – believe housing – acquire 111 of the homes, to be made available for affordable rent, rent to buy and shared ownership.

This will include 20 new bungalows built for older members of the community – which can be adapted as people’s needs change – and a selection of two, three and four bedroomed houses

Other three and four bedroomed homes on the scheme will be sold via the Linden Homes brand, with some plots available via the government’s First Homes scheme, aimed at helping first time buyers on to the property ladder.

Properties at the development will all have air source heat pumps, solar PV panels, electric vehicle charging provision and an improved building fabric – to ensure they are energy efficient and reduce carbon emissions and future costs for residents.

The first homes on the circa £50million project are expected to be complete by early 2027.

It is envisaged the works will create seven apprenticeships and a deliver a total of 1,148 training weeks on site, supporting those looking to enhance their skills and establish a career in construction.

In addition, Vistry North East will invest around £550,000 – which is to be allocated towards improving surrounding open spaces and play infrastructure, to provide educational opportunities for local people and to support local healthcare initiatives.

Andrew Rennie, development director, Vistry North East, said: “We are delighted to be underway on our first development in Spennymoor.

“It is great to again be working with believe housing – following successful projects in Bishop Auckland and Peterlee – on an excellent project, which will improve the choice and quality of housing in the area.

“We feel that this mixed tenure model – including a selection of affordable homes, bungalows, properties perfect for first-time buyers and larger, family houses – will enhance an already vibrant community, whilst creating valuable job and training opportunities.”

Tom Winter, assistant director of development, believe housing, said: “To help meet the high demand for affordable housing in this area, we have committed to delivering up to 111 new homes on this site – in partnership with Vistry North East. It will be our largest project to date.

“We will offer a diverse range of homes for affordable rent, Rent to Buy and shared ownership, helping us to meet the differing needs of future customers. All properties will adhere to the standards outlined in our Future Homes roadmap, which sets clear ambitions to deliver homes around the core principles of energy efficiency, low carbon heating and renewable energy technologies.

“And importantly for believe housing, they will be the high quality, spacious, accessible, and energy efficient homes we know that people want to live in.”

Vistry Group is the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed tenure homes. A young and dynamic business with a Partnerships-led approach – delivered through the Countryside Partnerships brand – the Group is delivering thousands of homes every year for the affordable and private marketplaces. The Group also encompasses a portfolio of retail brands, including Linden Homes, Bovis Homes and Countryside Homes.

Vistry North East is currently active on 15 construction sites around the region and is working with six housing associations and seven local authorities.

Believe housing is one of the largest not-for-profit housing associations in the North East of England, with more than 18,000 homes and 600-plus employees. It improves customers’ lives by providing healthy, affordable homes and enhancing communities.

A new-build programme is delivering high quality, energy efficient homes where they are needed. Existing homes are being upgraded in a huge project to improve their energy efficiency and adapt them to future needs. Believe’s community grants are supporting projects that make a real difference to people’s wellbeing and a range of support for customers is helping deliver its vision of life without barriers.

