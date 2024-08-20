Sustainable housebuilder to use 100% recycled carpets in new homes

Sustainable housebuilder Cora Homes has partnered with a carpet manufacturer to fit its new homes with eco-friendly flooring – saving thousands of plastic bottles from landfill.

Furlong Flooring will be fitting its high-quality EcoSense Enchantment Elite and Luxe carpet lines to Cora’s new homes, starting at Lancaster Gate in Bedfordshire.

The 100% recycled carpets, which are made from recycled plastic bottles and fishing nets, save around 9,600 plastic bottles from landfill per home carpeted.

Assistant Site Manager Brenden Austin displays samples of the 100% recycled carpets being installed at Lancaster Gate in Bedfordshire. Credit: CORA HOMES

Matt Wright, Commercial Director at Northamptonshire-based Cora Homes, said: “At Cora Homes, our goal as a housebuilder is to create amazing places.

“We strive for excellence, producing high-quality homes in a sustainable and environmentally conscious way.

“The idea of having recycled carpets, saving plastic going into landfill, was a huge selling point for the flooring – it fits in perfectly with our ethos of sustainability.

“The flooring has been a hit. We have received some great feedback from customers on how good the carpets look – most are really surprised, and very happy, to hear they are recycled.”

Furlong Flooring use ethically sourced, internationally credited 100% recycled plastic bottles which are then processed into yarn – with 50,000 bottles used per tonne.

Not only do the carpets save this plastic from landfill or being dumped in the ocean, it saves another 100 litres of oil from producing a traditional carpet.

The flooring is being laid by carpet fitters Saint Group, which uses its own brand 84% recycled underlay with every carpet laid.

Simon Brown, National Housing Sector Manager at Furlong Flooring, said: “We are very excited to partner with Cora Homes, who have a shared vision towards the environment and sustainability.

“As a leading UK carpet manufacturer, Furlong Flooring take great pride in being at the forefront of designing and producing carpets made with 100% recycled yarns.

“We have always strived to constantly decrease our impact on the environment and that’s why all our ranges use recycled materials in the production of the backing and are manufactured using renewable energy at our UK-based factory.

“Cora’s commitment to our Enchantment Luxe carpet range will result in over 2.5 million plastic bottles being recycled every year.”

Alan Honeyman, Head of Commercial (South) at Saint Group, added: “Sustainability is a core part of our business ethos here at Saint Group.

“We now recycle over 250 tonnes of clean carpet waste every year, saving it from going to landfill.

“We ensure all our waste is removed from site and disposed of in a way that minimises our carbon footprint, acting as an extension of our client’s sustainability agenda.”

For more on Cora and Lancaster Gate, see cora.uk/development/lancaster-gate

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals