Baxi launches end-to-end heat network solutions service

Baxi has launched a complete end-to-end range of products and services, including new AquaHeat heat interface units (HIUs), to provide a single point of contact for customers involved in heat network projects. From carrying out initial feasibility and design studies to supplying prefabricated centralised energy centres and HIUs to driving efficient system maintenance and system optimisation, Baxi offers total customer support at every stage.

Heat networks are an important part of the drive to decarbonise heat and hot water services in residential and commercial buildings. The government has a target to supply 20% of heat in buildings from heat networks by 2050, up from 2-3% today. Through the Heat Network Transformation Programme, which includes initiatives such as Heat Network Zoning and tighter industry regulations, it is ensuring that high-performance, low-carbon heat networks can contribute towards reaching net zero.

Baxi Substation

With heat networks set to be implemented across a growing number of UK new build and renovation projects, Baxi is offering a raft of services to support customers with correct implementation. Perfect for use in new build or retrofit multiple occupancy buildings, campus heating systems and district heat networks, Baxi’s comprehensive heat network solutions and services will support residential, public sector and commercial property developers and building owners in delivering low carbon buildings.

At the heart of Baxi’s heat network proposition is Baxi Packaged Solutions. Established prefabrication specialists, the business excels in designing and manufacturing pre-packaged plant rooms for centralised energy centres, as well as prefabricated utility cupboards for use in individual dwellings within the property. These typically use heating and hot water solutions from Baxi’s respected brands including Remeha and Heatrae Sadia as well as heat pumps from the wider BDR Thermea Group manufacturing facilities in Europe.

Packaged plant solutions

As part of its heat network range, which includes thermal substations, Baxi is also launching AquaHeat, a new heat interface unit (HIU) for use in multiple occupancy projects such as apartments. The twin-plate HIUs are available in two outputs and can deliver indirect space heating and Domestic Hot Water (DHW) for new build and older homes. An indirect heat-only model is also available for use in commercial premises.

Baxi’s heat network service is further enhanced by the UK launch of Mercurius Connected – a digital innovation developed and already available in Europe – that will be able to remotely monitor, troubleshoot and optimise the HIUs.

Baxi is also drawing on expertise and experience from its parent company BDR Thermea, which acquired heat network specialist, Fortes Energy Systems, the market leader in manufacturing and supplying HIUs and thermal substations in northern Europe, last year.

Baxi’s Integrated Thermal Solutions unit – headed up by Sales Director and heat networks advocate Stephen Hart – provides customers with feasibility studies and system design before installation, in addition to training, remote and onsite commissioning and ongoing service support.

Stephen Hart said: “It is clear that heat networks will be one of the key routes to decarbonisation. Listening to our customers, it is equally evident that having a single point of contact will help them with the challenge of decarbonising heat and delivering low-carbon buildings. By offering an end-to-end heat network solutions service backed with expert advice – from design to after-sales support – we can make the process simple, straightforward and successful for our customers.”

