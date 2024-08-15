HiiLIFE appoints award-winning new sales director

Technology provider HiiLIFE has announced the appointment of Oliver O’Hare as its first sales director. Hiring a new senior team member marks a significant step in HiiLIFE’s ongoing expansion, with Oliver bringing a wealth of experience in the engineering and HVAC sectors to the team.

HiiLIFE, provides bespoke luxury technology packages for the construction, hospitality, and residential sectors. The business offers a comprehensive one-stop shop for all technological needs, including audio-visual (AV) systems, home entertainment, lighting, audio solutions, white goods, climate solutions, and smart home technology.

Oliver said: “I was drawn to HiiLIFE by the company’s vibrant culture; the team is dedicated to working extremely hard, but also reward our efforts generously. The opportunity to continue working with Samsung HVAC equipment was another key factor, and it’s great to work in a new environment where we provide clients with one-stop solutions for all their technology needs.

“I’m enjoying the team approach we have at HiiLIFE, where everyone works together to drive sales. Our culture is to encourage and support employees in achieving their goals and creating a clear growth trajectory for the benefit of both the individual and the business.”

Oliver joined HiiLIFE from M&E contracting business, Chillflame Ltd. He joined Chillflame in 2014 and progressed from engineer to managing director within five years.

Oliver increased Chillflame’s annual turnover by 350% and secured several large-scale clients such as Public Health England, Porton Down. Under Oliver’s management, Chillflame also won Contractor of the Year: HVAC & Specialist at the RAC Cooling Industry Awards in 2022.

Oliver continued: “After thriving under the responsibility of leading a business and dealing with multi-million-pound contracts for the past four years, I’m looking forward to bringing that knowledge to HiiLIFE. I hope that my keen eye for detail and experience managing accounts, projects, and employees will land me in good stead for my new role.”

As sales director, Oliver’s focus will be expanding HiiLIFE’s market presence and driving sales growth. His primary aim is to foster strong, enduring business relationships while consistently achieving sales milestones.

Tom Brittain, Managing Director of HiiLIFE, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Oliver to the HiiLIFE family. His extensive experience and proven track record in growing businesses make him the perfect addition to our team. We are confident that his leadership in the sales division will help us achieve our ambitious growth goals and further establish HiiLIFE as a leader in luxury home technology.”

​ For more information about HiiLIFE and its bespoke packages, please visit www.hii-life.com.

