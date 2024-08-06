Bellrock Secures £50 Million Hard FM Contract with West Sussex County Council

Bellrock Group has been awarded a significant five-year hard FM (Facilities Management) contract with West Sussex County Council, valued at up to £10 million per annum.

The contract, which spans over 200 corporate sites across nine property categories, will see the Bellrock team delivering planned preventative maintenance, reactive maintenance, and project support services. This partnership underscores Bellrock’s commitment to maintaining a diverse and complex portfolio of properties with precision and care.

West Sussex County Council selected Bellrock for this contract due to the company’s emphasis on long-term maintenance strategies and its commitment to reducing the council’s reactive maintenance expenditure.

The mobilisation phase began on 1st July, with full-service delivery set to commence in October 2024.

Paul Bean, CEO of Bellrock, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, “This is a significant achievement and a pivotal new client for us. Safeguarding such a varied range of properties is a considerable responsibility, but one we are proud to undertake. We have strategically grown our business and enhanced our capabilities to deliver top-tier services where they are most needed.”

In addition to its core FM services, Bellrock has pledged to collaborate closely with West Sussex County Council to develop social value initiatives aligned with the council’s Social Value Framework. These initiatives are designed to generate positive impacts for the local community and environment.

Jeremy Hunt, Cabinet Member for Finance and Property at West Sussex County Council, commented, “We are delighted to award this contract to Bellrock, whose tender was both highly competitive and comprehensive. This represents a significant shift in how West Sussex County Council will approach the delivery of hard FM in the future. I particularly welcome Bellrock’s commitment to working with us on our shared social value objectives. I anticipate a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”